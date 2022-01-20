 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alliant Energy Center testing expanding to 7 days a week
alert

Public Health Madison and Dane County is expanding hours at its walk-up, by-appointment-only testing site at the Alliant Energy Center. 

The Alliant Energy Center will be open for COVID-19 testing seven days a week starting Monday amid a surge in cases caused by the omicron variant. 

The center reopened for testing the first week in January, but had only been open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Now it will also be open on weekend, Public Health Madison & Dane County said Wednesday. 

"We're adding more appointments often," Public Health said. "In many cases, same day appointments are available." 

Unlike how the testing center operated at the start of the pandemic, drive-through testing is not an option at the Alliant Energy Center. Tests are by appointment only, and resident have to walk into the Arena at 1900 Alliant Energy Center Way. 

The testing center inside the arena at the Alliant Energy Center. 

Public Health has contracted Accelerated Labs, a private testing provider, to run the testing site. Public Health said the center is "operating well above goals." 

Appointments can be made online at go.madison.com/alliant-testing

On Wednesday, Public Health added 1,399 new COVID-19 cases in Dane County, an increase of 3.1% over the last two weeks. 

