Alliant Energy Center could be used as COVID-19 care facility, Gov. Tony Evers says

State officials are preparing to use the Alliant Energy Center as a possible care facility in the event of a surge of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Tony Evers said Sunday.
Evers announced Sunday that an application has been submitted to begin developing an alternative care facility at Alliant Energy Center. If the Federal Emergency Management Agency approves, the Army Corp of Engineers would work with contractors to develop the facility.
Evers’ office said additional details would be shared as they become available.
State health officials reported 128 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus Sunday, along with seven more deaths.
There were 3,341 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus across Wisconsin as of Sunday, according to the state Department of Health Services. Of those, 974 people, or 29% of those who have tested positive, have been hospitalized, and 144 have died.
A total of 339 confirmed cases have been reported in Dane County as of Sunday, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. Twelve people in the county have died from the respiratory disease.
A total of 42% of those who died in Wisconsin were black, and 53% of those who died were white. While more females have tested positive for the coronavirus, males have accounted for 60% of the deaths in Wisconsin.
Statewide, 35,916 tests have come back negative.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
