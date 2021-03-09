Alliant Center could become one of 3 federal COVID-19 vaccination sites in Wisconsin

The state this week is expected to announce which groups will become eligible for vaccination next, in phase 1c. The groups will likely include people under 65 with certain chronic diseases and some essential workers not yet eligible, such as those in manufacturing, according to previous deliberations by a committee advising the state.

Willems Van Dijk said those groups could add up to about 2 million of the state’s 5.8 million residents.

“We’re really hopeful that we’ll see significant increases in vaccine in the month of April and even a little bit more in the month of May,” Willems Van Dijk said. “We’re really preparing for a day when we’re not living in as extreme a scarcity as we are now, and being able to open up eligibility further.”

Nearly 1.1 million people in Wisconsin, or 18.4%, have received at least one dose of vaccine, and more than 600,000, or 10.4%, are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.