All in the family: Unfamiliar, inherited cancer condition becoming better known

Mike Dampf, a wildlife supervisor for the state Department of Natural Resources, maintains a positive attitude as he lives with an increased risk for several cancers and only about three inches of his colon.

He must go to the bathroom frequently, usually including at least once overnight, and rarely has solid stools. Fresh fruits and vegetables pass through him quickly so he typically eats those at home and has more processed foods when out.

But sometimes he just eats what’s available and deals with the consequences, and he tries not to let Lynch define his life.

“I want to be able to sit down and share a meal with people,” he said. “Other than the six visits to the bathroom every day, sometimes it’s nice to live a day without thinking about those things.”

Cancer four times

Carrie Ketcham, 57, of Madison, has also learned to adapt to life with Lynch syndrome after four bouts with cancer.

The first came in 2009, when she was 44 and diagnosed with breast cancer. Her mother had breast cancer at age 64, but Ketcham didn’t think of a genetic connection. Raising two young children at the time, Ketcham had a mastectomy, chemotherapy, radiation and hormone therapy.