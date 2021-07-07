Alabama company to build rehab hospital in Fitchburg

Louisville, Kentucky-based Kindred manages the UW facility and employs most workers, though the medical providers are affiliated with UW, UW Health spokesperson Sara Benzel said. The average census is about 40 patients.

SSM Health does not have a standalone rehab hospital in Wisconsin and sends patients to appropriate services, which can include nursing homes such as SSM Health St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison, said Margo Francisco, SSM Health Wisconsin's regional vice president of strategy and business development.

"We are excited that Encompass Health is entering the market," Francisco said in a statement. "Encompass Health is high-quality organization and having additional inpatient rehab care options will be great for our patients and our communities. While the new facility is not a joint venture, SSM Health does plan to partner with Encompass Health on services. We are still working through what the service partnership will include."

Encompass Health said the county has a need for more rehab care. "The Madison area and Fitchburg, in particular, are growing and have many patients being discharged from local hospitals that may benefit from inpatient rehabilitation," spokesperson Hillary Carnel said.