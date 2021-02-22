Agrace to open adult day care center in Madison

Agrace is opening an adult day care center on Madison’s South Side, becoming the second facility in the city to offer the service, which can provide mental stimulation and reduce isolation for older adults while offering respite to family caregivers.

Fitchburg-based Agrace — which provides hospice care, palliative care and grief support — plans to open the adult day care center in May in the former A1 Furniture store along the Beltline between Fish Hatchery Road and Todd Drive.

“We see this growing population of seniors who want independence and would like to stay in their homes, but oftentimes they need more socialization so they’re not in isolation,” said Marcia Whittington, Agrace’s chief development officer.

“We see caregivers who absolutely need a break,” Whittington said. “We see kids who are taking care of their parents, and they’re still working, and need a safe place for mom or dad to go.”