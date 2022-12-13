 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

After teen started transgender treatments, 'All of that anxiety was gone'

Bailey with dad and mom

Bailey Mosling, 16, of Middleton, with parents Luke and Dana Mosling, said getting a puberty blocker implant and taking testosterone shots helped ease the anxiety he felt as a transgender male. "I was able to focus on the things in my life that I enjoy doing," he said.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

When Bailey Mosling was in sixth grade, the bodies of some of his female friends began to change. Bailey, whose birth sex was female, started having panic attacks and difficulty sleeping, his parents said.

“I was very uncomfortable with the thought of puberty, of waking up and something would have happened overnight that I would be stuck with the rest of my life,” said Bailey, 16, of Middleton.

Bailey getting measured

Luke Mosling marks Bailey's growth on a door frame at the family's home in Middleton. Bailey, 16, a transgender male who is taking testosterone shots, is getting closer to the height of his older brother.

As he read the young adult novel, “Symptoms of Being Human,” whose main character is gender fluid, he felt an awakening. Soon, he started identifying as transgender.

In seventh grade in Waunakee, he was beat up on the bus and shoved inside of a locker, he and his parents said. Before he started eighth grade, the family moved to Middleton so he could get a fresh start, with a male identity.

 

People are also reading…

In eighth grade, at age 13, he got a puberty blocker implant, through UW Health’s pediatric and adolescent transgender health, or PATH, clinic.

Complete coverage:

>> Treatments help teen transition to 'who I am'

>> The process of gender treatment for youth

>> About the special report

“As soon as it was placed, our child was different,” said his mother, Dana Mosling, a child and family therapist. “All of that anxiety was gone. It wasn’t this ticking time bomb.”

Puberty blocker implant

Bailey has a puberty blocker implant in his upper left arm and gets testosterone shots as part of his transition as a transgender male. 

A year ago, he started weekly testosterone shots, which have increased his height and deepened his voice. “I feel like a teenager now,” said Bailey, who is in 11th grade at Clark Street Community School.

His father, Luke Mosling, a graphic designer, said the decisions to proceed with the puberty blocker and the hormone therapy were not made lightly. The family met with several therapists, and Bailey had a thorough medical and psychological evaluation. Bailey dislikes injections, which sometimes cause him to scream or faint, but continues to want the benefits the testosterone shots provide.

“Lots of thought has gone into this,” Luke Mosling said. “There was no, like, ‘this is cool’ factor.”

Bailey started the puberty blocker before he developed breasts, so he won’t need "top" surgery, said Dr. Jennifer Rehm, co-medical director of the PATH clinic, who has treated him. “It’s a definite physiological benefit to be able to avoid that,” she said.

A fan of drawing and painting, Bailey also participates in drag shows, dressing up as an exaggerated female persona he calls “Nemo.” He is one of five teen drag performers featured in "Generation Drag," a six-episode reality show released in June on the discovery+ streaming channel.

Bailey with drag wigs and dress

A transgender male, Bailey enjoys dressing up in drag as the female character "Nemo." After he was featured this year in "Generation Drag" on discovery+, he got messages from youth saying they were inspired by him. "To know that I am that person for other people is a really cool experience," he said.

Asked why he has taken treatments to attain a male identity only to spend much of his time playing an amplified female, Bailey said, “I’m able to control how feminine I am with it ... If I was a girl and were to go through female puberty, I wouldn’t be able to control that at all.”

People who say children should wait until they’re 18 to get gender treatments don’t understand the dire situation that can begin by age 12, Luke Mosling said. “That’s six years of your life, saying, ‘Just pretend you’re something else,’” he said.

"What would that be like, going through high school with your body constantly betraying you?" Dana Mosling said. "I don't know why we would put our kid through that when there are (treatments) we can do, in a very thoughtful manner, with lots of support."

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pet rat saves owner's life after removing lit cigarette from lap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics