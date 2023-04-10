A Madison provider of sober living homes plans to open a residential addiction treatment center in Sun Prairie, pending city and state approvals.

Jessie Crawford Recovery Center, which has seven sober living homes in Madison, wants to open a 40-bed medically monitored treatment center on June 1 at 131 Clarmar Drive, which has been the site of Faith Living Center, an assisted living facility.

A public hearing for a conditional use permit for the proposal will be held during the city of Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting Tuesday, which begins at 7 p.m. City staff recommended approval. The City Council is scheduled to take up the matter April 18, city planner Sarah Sauer said.

Recovery Center CEO James Crawford said he has applied for state licensing, which is also required for the addiction treatment center.

Crawford said the facility would offer treatment, therapy and education for 30 to 45 days for people with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health disorders. The services are similar to those provided by Hope Haven on Madison’s West Side and Tellurian in Monona, he said. The Sun Prairie facility would accept patients on Medicaid, he said.

“There’s a dire need for more residential beds here in Dane County,” he said. “With chronic addiction, people need that residential start in order to get them away from the drugs and the temptations and high-risk situations long enough to give them an opportunity to seek recovery.”

He also hopes to open a halfway house, or transitional residential facility, “to put together the full continuum of care.”

The recovery center offers outpatient treatment and has 40 sober living beds at its seven Madison sites. It is named after Crawford’s late mother.

Residents of Faith Living Center, which has been operated by Madison-based Attic Angel Community, are expected to move elsewhere, Crawford said. Attic Angel representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.