About 86,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Wisconsin, state says

Fewer than 86,000 Wisconsin residents had been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday — less than a fifth of those in top priority groups — leading Republican lawmakers to press Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for a speedier rollout as his administration said the effort is ramping up.

“Without a transparent and efficient plan, the governor is repeating the mistakes he made with unemployment insurance,” state Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, said in a statement, referring to the struggle the state faced resolving a backlog of claims.

Secretary of Health Services Andrea Palm said more than 1,000 providers are registered to give the shots, up from fewer than 50 a month ago, and the state plans to start a mobile vaccination effort this month. The pace of vaccination depends in part on federal shipments, she said.

“We’re still early in this process. We will continue to improve as we go forward,” Palm said. Everyone eventually will be able to be immunized, but “for the foreseeable future, demand for vaccine is going to outstretch availability,” she said.