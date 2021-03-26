About 230 service industry workers get vaccine on-site at Salvatore's Tomato Pies

Hunter Sauvage, who’s been a barista at Cargo Coffee on East Washington Avenue since September, hasn’t felt safe dealing with customers amid the pandemic.

He said he’s taken all the steps he could to prevent contracting COVID-19, but nonetheless there was always a nagging concern.

That changed Thursday morning when he took part in a free, pop-up vaccination clinic next door at Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, 10 N. Livingston St.

“It was quick and painless,” said Sauvage, 26. “I was surprised how well it came together. I wanted to get a vaccine for sure as soon as it was available to me, but I didn’t expect it to be as easy as it was.”

About 230 restaurant workers, grocery store employees and others who work in food supply chain businesses got vaccinated after Salvatore’s owner Patrick DePula reached out to SSM Health in an effort to help service-industry workers.

“We put it together in about 72 hours,” DePula said. “It’s surreal to be in your restaurant and after going through pivot after pivot after pivot during COVID, to now look at your restaurant be turned into a vaccine clinic. It’s amazing to feel like we’re part of getting things back to normal and mitigating the ravages of COVID-19.”