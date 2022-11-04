Abortion pill requests triple in Wisconsin after Roe overturned, study says

Requests for abortion pills more than tripled in Wisconsin after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, which led abortion providers in the state to halt procedures as courts determine whether the state's 1849 law banning nearly all abortions stands, a study found.

Weekly requests for pills for self-managed abortions through Aid Access, a nonprofit telemedicine service based in Europe, increased to 2.9 per 100,000 female state residents after the June ruling, up from 0.9 per 100,000 before the court's draft decision was leaked to the public in early May, researchers said.

The increase ranked 13th among 30 states studied, for which the findings were published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The states with the largest increases were Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and Oklahoma.

The findings "suggest that with further limitations on facility-based abortion services, requests for self-managed medication abortions will continue to increase," said an editorial co-written by Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, the editor-in-chief of JAMA.

Researchers from Aid Access and the University of Texas analyzed abortion pill requests in states, including Wisconsin, where Aid Access doesn't provide regular telemedicine services. Through Aid Access, run by Dutch doctor Rebecca Gomperts, European doctors prescribe the pills that are shipped by a pharmacy in India, according to the group's website.

Medication abortion involves the pills mifepristone and misoprostol, which are approved up to 10 weeks' gestation.

Before the Supreme Court's decision leaked, Aid Access got an average of 83 requests for pills daily from the 30 states, which increased 214 requests a day after the court issued the decision.

Some 31.4% of women in states with total abortion bans cited “current abortion restrictions” as their reason for requesting abortion pills before the leak. After the formal decision, that increased to 62.4%.

The researchers found a similar shift in states with six-week bans.

Another recent study found legal abortions declined by 6%, or more than 10,000, in the first two months after the Supreme Court ended federal abortion rights. The data came from WeCount, led by the Society of Family Planning, which supports abortion rights.

Meanwhile, a Madison doctor is waiting for his Illinois medical license to be approved before opening a clinic to provide medication abortions in Rockford, Illinois.

Dr. Dennis Christensen in June bought two properties in Rockford, hoping to open one promptly for pill abortions. The Rockford Family Planning Foundation is preparing the second site for surgical and pill abortions, and plans to open in January.

A city zoning decision delayed plans at the first site, but Christensen said he has resolved the issue by having his clinic manager agree to live at the site. The last step is getting his Illinois license, which has been held up for months, he said.

“We are ready to open as soon as that gets done," he said Friday.