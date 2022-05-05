Abortion ban could lead to surge in Wisconsin women seeking abortion pills on their own

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, more Wisconsin women are expected to order abortion pills through the mail and carry out their own medication abortions, an alternative to surgical abortions that at clinics is on the rise.

“You’re going to see self-managed medication abortion just soar overnight,” said Ingrid Andersson, a nurse midwife in Madison and co-founder of Pregnancy Options Wisconsin: Education, Resources and Support, or POWERS, a group that assists people seeking abortion.

Wisconsin Right to Life also anticipates more women obtaining abortion pills by mail to use on their own, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration made easier in December, spokesperson Gracie Skogman said. A Wisconsin law requires providers to dispense the drugs in person, but people can circumvent the process by ordering pills in other states or from Europe.

“We are concerned with the rise of women obtaining medical, or chemical, abortions by the mail,” Skogman said.

Women who have complications from medication abortions — mainly, excessive bleeding that can mimic a miscarriage — sometimes go to emergency rooms, making ERs an opportunity for potential new regulations sought by abortion opponents.

“We’ve been thinking, potentially, of strengthening reporting requirements” in ERs and similar settings, Skogman said.

Pro-Life Wisconsin promotes “abortion-pill reversal,” or giving the hormone progesterone to women who regret their decision after taking the first of two abortion pills, spokesperson Anna DeMeuse said. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists doesn’t support the practice, calling it “unproven.”

A draft opinion leaked this week suggests the U.S. Supreme Court in coming weeks will overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion. That means an 1849 Wisconsin law banning abortions except when the mother's life is in danger could take effect, though the ban likely would face immediate legal challenges.

The new environment might lead more Wisconsin women to travel to abortion clinics in Illinois or Minnesota, where abortions would remain legal, as some already do because those states currently have fewer restrictions. Dr. Douglas Laube, who provides abortions at Planned Parenthood in Madison, said this week he and other doctors are looking at setting up a clinic in South Beloit to continue providing abortions to Wisconsin women.

Medication abortions could also become more common. The process involves taking mifepristone, approved by the FDA in 2000 for abortion, along with misoprostol a day or two later. Mifepristone stops the pregnancy growth by blocking progesterone, and misoprostol makes the uterus contract to complete the abortion.

Pill abortions accounted for 54% of all abortions nationally in 2020, up from 39% in 2017, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights. In Wisconsin, where the Department of Health Services refers to the process as “chemically induced” abortion, the method accounted for 39% of all abortions in 2020, up from 21% in 2017.

Overall, Wisconsin had 6,430 abortions in 2020, down from 6,511 in 2019 and a reported peak of 17,986 in 1988.

Laube said that if Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban takes effect, some doctors might continue providing abortion pills “clandestinely.” Wisconsin is one of 19 states where doctors must be physically present when administering the medications, meaning the interaction can’t take place via telehealth.

In states without such laws, the FDA in December said the pills could be permanently provided by telehealth, a move that had earlier been allowed temporarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means women in states with telehealth abortion bans can travel to any location in the other states to receive pills, according to The New York Times.

People can also order the pills through groups such as Aid Access, run by Dutch doctor Rebecca Gomperts. European doctors prescribe the pills, which are shipped by a pharmacy in India, according to the group’s website.

Self-managed medication abortions give women an option they didn’t have before Roe v. Wade, even though it skirts some state laws, Andersson said. The procedures aren’t counted in official reports on pill abortions. A medical journal study led by Gomperts last year, which called the process “safe and effective,” reported on more 57,000 requests for pills from the U.S. through Aid Access in March 2018 to March 2020.

“This is a safe option,” Andersson said. “It’s not a 100% legal option, no.”

POWERS, which supports abortion, adoption and mothers keeping babies, makes “abortion doulas” available for women undergoing medication abortions at home. Those who experience worrisome bleeding are encouraged to visit Planned Parenthood clinics for medical assistance, Andersson said.

Some “hostile” ER providers or first responders might be “suspicious” about women's symptoms, wondering if bleeding stems from miscarriage or medication abortion, she said.

Skogman, of Wisconsin Right to Life, said some medication abortion providers tell women to say they’re having miscarriages. “We are most concerned by the fact that they are openly instructing women to lie when they’re seeking necessarily medical care,” she said.

Boosting reporting requirements at ERs could help address the situation, she said.

Skogman said the organization plans to educate women about the risks of medication abortion and work to boost assistance, such as emergency housing grants, for women facing difficulty pregnancies.

“We want to focus in on supporting those women so that they do not feel the need to turn to abortion pills by the mail or cross state lines into Illinois to obtain an abortion,” she said.

