Abortion access could expand in northern Illinois to meet Wisconsin demand

If Friday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade causes Wisconsin's 1849 law banning nearly all abortions to automatically take effect — an outcome legal experts say is not guaranteed — providers plan to set up an abortion clinic in Rockford, Illinois, and expand capacity at other northern Illinois sites to help meet demand from Wisconsin.

A group of doctors plans to start an independent clinic in the Rockford area to initially offer pill abortions and eventually provide surgical abortions, said Dr. Douglas Laube, who does abortions at Planned Parenthood in Madison and is former chair of obstetrics and gynecology at UW-Madison.

Planned Parenthood sites in the Chicago suburbs of Waukegan and Aurora are also planning for a likely influx of patients from Wisconsin, said Mike Murray, vice president of public policy for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

“There definitely are discussions about what needs to be done to absorb that demand,” Murray said. “There are some wheels in motion.”

Friday's ruling overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion clears the way for the state's abortion ban to once again be the law of the land. The 1849 law bans abortions except when the mother’s life is in danger could take effect. But that ban is expected to face immediate legal challenges.

In anticipation of the ruling, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin stopped scheduling abortions after Saturday and plans to continue the pause until a court says the state ban is not enforceable or the Legislature repeals the ban, Murray said.

Elective surgical abortions had been provided at Planned Parenthood clinics on Madison’s East Side and in Milwaukee. Planned Parenthood also provided pill abortions in Sheboygan.

Affiliated Medical Services in Milwaukee, which also provided surgical abortions, did not respond to requests for information this week. Some hospitals are expected to continue to perform abortions if the fetus has a lethal condition or the mother’s life is at risk.

More Wisconsin women are expected to order abortion pills through the mail and carry out their own medication abortions. A Wisconsin law requires providers to dispense the drugs in person, but people can circumvent the process by ordering pills in other states or from Europe.

“You’re going to see self-managed medication abortion just soar overnight,” Ingrid Andersson, a nurse midwife in Madison and co-founder of Pregnancy Options Wisconsin: Education, Resources and Support, or POWERS, which assists people seeking abortion, told the Wisconsin State Journal last month.

Laube said Wisconsin women also might travel to Minnesota and Illinois, where state laws would still allow abortions. To help expand access in northern Illinois, he and other doctors are looking at setting up a clinic in the Rockford area. They considered South Beloit but didn’t find the right kind of facility there, he said.

“The first step would be to try to set up something relatively soon to be able to address women that can use medical abortions,” Laube said.

Once the facility is equipped for surgical abortions or another site for surgical abortions is found, those procedures also would be offered, he said. “The first priority will be for women, primarily from Wisconsin, who need services that would have normally come here to Madison,” he said.

Laube said he and the other doctors are applying for Illinois licenses, which could cause delays. The process could take three to four months “unless something can be fast-tracked,” he said.

Laube said he and two UW Health doctors who work at Planned Parenthood — Dr. Abigail Cutler and Dr. Eliza Bennett — are among those discussing the Rockford plan. At least one other retired doctor from Madison and two from elsewhere in the state also might participate, he said.

In May, when a leaked draft ruling suggested the Supreme Court planned to overturn Roe v. Wade, Cutler said it was difficult to predict the impact on UW Health until the final decision was made.

“Whatever the Court’s final decision, our priority remains, and will remain, providing and facilitating access to comprehensive, evidence-based reproductive health care — including abortion care, to the extent it is legal,” she said in an email at the time.

Murray said ramping up Planned Parenthood sites to meet demand could be a tall order throughout Illinois, where the organization provides about 17,000 abortions a year. With a range of certain or possible abortion restrictions in other surrounding states — Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan and Missouri — up to 30,000 additional abortion patients a year might seek services in Illinois, he said.

The state does about 46,000 abortions a year overall, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

