A year after COVID-19 transformed life in Wisconsin, pandemic toll widespread

A cascade of coronavirus cases and cancellations washed over Wisconsin and the Madison area a year ago this week, upending life for everyone and ushering in a state of physical distancing, economic downturn and unprecedented deaths for which the end may be near but remains unclear.
At the beginning of the second week of March last year, the state had reported only one case of COVID-19, a Dane County resident who tested positive more than a month earlier after returning from China. A second case was confirmed that Monday and a third on Tuesday. By Friday, March 13, the total was 19 cases, suggesting community spread, first suspected in the U.S. near Seattle, may have come here.
On that Wednesday, UW-Madison said it would suspend in-person classes. On Thursday, collegiate and high school basketball tournaments were halted, along with most types of pro games. The next day, Gov. Tony Evers ordered all public and private schools closed the following Wednesday for at least three weeks, with Dane County officials soon making the closure in the county immediate.
Evers the next week ordered bars and restaurants to close, banned gatherings of 10 or more people and made the school closures indefinite. Such measures were codified a week later — a few days after the state’s first COVID-19 deaths were reported — in the Democratic governor’s “safer-at-home” order shuttering nonessential businesses for a month. The move triggered challenges from Republicans, with partisan disagreements continuing over subsequent mask orders and coronavirus legislation.
Restrictions have eased somewhat today, with the third and largest wave of infections ebbing and vaccinations ramping up, but daily life is far from normal.
“Truly every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head,” said Malia Jones, a UW-Madison infectious disease epidemiologist who runs the Facebook page Dear Pandemic.
Even for Jones, an expert in disease outbreaks, the pandemic’s enormous toll and lingering presence a year later is surprising. “I really expected this to be shorter — for us to get it under control, for one hard lockdown to be pretty effective and to be done by sometime last summer,” she said.
Death toll
The impact of the country’s largest public health ordeal since the 1918 flu pandemic can be measured in many ways. More than 565,000 people in Wisconsin, or nearly 1 in 10 residents, have had COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health Services. The vast majority have recovered, many without significant illness, but more than 26,000 have required hospital care, nearly 6,500 have died and it’s not clear how many might have long-term health effects.
A delay in widespread testing for the coronavirus last spring, along with resistance to wearing face masks and avoiding gatherings, contributed to the devastation that includes more than 520,000 deaths nationwide, said Ajay Sethi, another infectious disease epidemiologist at UW-Madison.
“The delay in ramping up testing nationally was just terrible,” Sethi said. “Why is a mask any different from a condom? It’s a barrier, and barriers work. I was very surprised at how politicized mask use has become.”
Hospitals and health care workers in Madison and around Wisconsin scrambled to treat COVID-19 patients as hospitalizations for the coronavirus soared in the fall, leaving many overwhelmed.
“You’re in (a COVID-19 patient’s room) for over an hour and you come out just exhausted,” UnityPoint Health-Meriter nurse Megan Mandt told the State Journal in mid-December, shortly after hospitalizations peaked. “One day I didn’t take my (N-95) mask off for nine and a half hours. I hadn’t gone to the bathroom. I hadn’t drunk anything. I hadn’t taken my lunch.”
Economic damage
Economic damage has been significant, with 78% of respondents to a Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce survey in the fall reporting declines in revenue last year and 91% saying they reduced local spending.
Unemployment in the state soared to 14.8% in April but dropped to 4.0% by December, below the U.S. rate then of 6.7%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The torrent of disruption to daily life over the past year has been inescapable.
“We’re somewhere between half and two-thirds of the way out of the hole that we dug during the pandemic,” Noah Williams, a UW-Madison economics professor and director of the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy, said during a campus online forum in late January.
As the seat of state government and home to a world-class university, the Madison area is “built to weather these types of economic downturns,” said Zach Brandon, president of the chamber. But the loss of restaurants and retail stores, along with a big hit to the tourism and entertainment sectors, could threaten the “tapestry” of the community that sets it apart from other places, Brandon said.
“No matter how diligent we are about replacing everything and trying to put things back where they were, it will never be the same,” he said.
In the Madison area, at least 28 restaurants closed last year, in many cases because of reduced indoor capacity from pandemic restrictions.
Some restaurant owners chose to operate at one-quarter capacity, as allowed, while others decided to keep their dining rooms closed and focus on carryout and/or delivery.
Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, said about 10% of restaurants in the state are gone and another 20% to 30% are on the bubble, with some 2.5 million restaurant jobs lost nationwide last year. “A lot of these are small businesses, and they’re the engine of the economy,” Hillmer said.
Racial disparities
COVID-19 has highlighted racial and ethnic disparities in Wisconsin, with Latinos having 1.7 times greater case rates, Blacks having 2.1 times greater hospitalization rates and American Indians having 1.5 times greater death rates than whites, according to the state health department.
Work and housing conditions have exacerbated the divides, as people who have lower-paying, service-sector jobs or live with many others are unable to protect themselves by working remotely or isolating at home as much as others, Sethi said.
While only about half of businesses surveyed by the chamber had reduced their workforce or benefits, the figure for minority-owned businesses was 77%, Brandon said.
“There has been an expansion of inequity,” he said, noting widespread concern of a “K-shaped” recovery, in which some sectors recover while others continue to suffer. “If we want to be the community that we can be and that we aspire to be, we’re going to have to be intentional about bending that leg of the K up so that it aligns with the other one.”
Sheri Johnson, director of the UW Population Health Institute, said paid sick leave could be one way to address the inequities. Extending the benefit to the 600,000 workers in the state without it could prevent 10,000 cases of COVID-19 and 75 deaths per month by allowing people with symptoms to stay home and not infect their coworkers, a study by the institute found.
“Paid sick leave can be a tool for not just a recovery from this pandemic but to really support improved health for all for the long run,” Johnson said during a campus forum in late January.
Political divide
After Evers introduced his stay-at-home order in late March, Republicans denounced it as government overreach. They took their complaints to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which in May struck down the order, leaving it up to counties to impose restrictions to mitigate the virus. Most did not.
Mask mandates later issued by Evers have survived court challenges, but some cases are ongoing.
Political partisanship came to a head in the April election that included the presidential primary and a state Supreme Court race. Evers at the last minute sought to postpone the election and hold it entirely by mail, but the state and U.S. supreme courts halted those plans, largely siding with Republicans. The election went on as planned, with Democrats opting for absentee voting at greater rates than Republicans.
As unemployment claims skyrocketed during the early stages of the pandemic, Evers took heat from the growing ranks of the unemployed, as well as Republican lawmakers, for delays in processing claims. Evers blamed the state’s outdated technology for the delays but fired his Department of Workforce Development cabinet secretary over the matter.
A tense climate continues in the state Capitol. The Legislature passed an initial COVID-19 relief package in April but didn’t meet again until January and pass an additional bill until February. Evers vetoed the measure because it would have given the Legislature oversight over federal COVID-19 funds, among other sticking points. Many Republicans have declined to wear masks during committee hearings and floor sessions, drawing outcry from Democrats.
Mental health
One effect of the pandemic that may be hard to quantify is the impact on people’s mental health, following a year of isolation and hardship for many.
The state had a preliminary total of 1,097 opioid overdose deaths in 2020, up from the previous record of 932 in 2017, an increase experts have said could be related to pandemic stress. The tally will likely grow once more death investigations are completed, state officials said.
Hospital emergency rooms reported 3,802 suspected opioid overdoses last year, also a record.
The state’s preliminary total of suicides last year is 838, which also will likely go up. The state had 850 suicides in 2019 and a record 915 in 2017.
Those measures likely don’t capture the strain on older people secluded in nursing homes, anyone living alone at home, working parents supervising children who are learning remotely or students lacking the social stimulation of in-person school.
“Those mental health impacts, I think we’re going to be evaluating for a long time,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state health department.
Returning to normal
With COVID-19 cases declining in Wisconsin and around the country amid an expanding supply of vaccine, hope that the pandemic may be tamed by summer is tempered by concern that more contagious variants of the coronavirus could fuel surges of infections.
Kindergartners in the Madison School District are returning to classrooms Tuesday, four days shy of a year since the district last had in-person education. First- and second-graders will go back to in-person learning on March 16 and 4K students on March 23, with the timing not clear for older students.
A new Forward Dane plan released by Public Health Madison and Dane County last week emphasizes vaccination and immunity rates to guide the easing of restrictions, saying a “version of normal” is possible this summer. “Family gatherings, weddings, concerts, travel and so many of the activities we have missed may be back on the table,” the plan says.
Some “new normals” emerging from the pandemic are hard to predict. In the chamber survey, 57% of businesses said they were allowing employees to work remotely, up from 28% before the pandemic, with 44% saying such policies might become permanent.
A lasting uptick in remote work could alter consumer demand at many shops and restaurants, Brandon said. “These are the big unknowns,” he said.
Sethi said people may be more likely to work from home in the future if they’re not feeling well or wear a mask if they go to the office, steps that could reduce spread of many diseases. He also anticipates permanent changes in social greetings.
“Handshakes and hugs are going to go down, especially with people we don’t know,” he said.
Jones is focused on a wild card that could determine everyone’s fate. While demand for vaccine is fierce now, with limited supply, the opposite is likely to be true in a few months, when only those who don’t want the shots will be unimmunized, she said.
Convincing them to get inoculated could be key to acquiring the 80% or so vaccination coverage needed to prevent the virus from causing outbreaks and allow regular life to resume, Jones said.
“It’s not going to be too long here before we get into a situation where the big barrier is people who don’t want the vaccine,” she said.
State Journal reporters Samara Kalk Derby and Riley Vetterkind contributed to this report.
TIMELINE: HOW THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC UNFOLDED IN MADISON AND WISCONSIN