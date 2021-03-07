A year after COVID-19 transformed life in Wisconsin, pandemic toll widespread

Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, said about 10% of restaurants in the state are gone and another 20% to 30% are on the bubble, with some 2.5 million restaurant jobs lost nationwide last year. “A lot of these are small businesses, and they’re the engine of the economy,” Hillmer said.

Racial disparities

COVID-19 has highlighted racial and ethnic disparities in Wisconsin, with Latinos having 1.7 times greater case rates, Blacks having 2.1 times greater hospitalization rates and American Indians having 1.5 times greater death rates than whites, according to the state health department.

Work and housing conditions have exacerbated the divides, as people who have lower-paying, service-sector jobs or live with many others are unable to protect themselves by working remotely or isolating at home as much as others, Sethi said.

While only about half of businesses surveyed by the chamber had reduced their workforce or benefits, the figure for minority-owned businesses was 77%, Brandon said.