A Wisconsin hospital promised to stop suing most patients during the pandemic. Then it filed 200 lawsuits.

Kelly Lietz, a Wisconsin Hospital Association spokesman, said hospitals in the state often provide financial help to patients earning less than twice the federal poverty level, although some set more generous policies.

“Hospitals in Wisconsin write off more than $1 billion in charges each year for bad debt and charity care, which shows that their policies are effective in helping those most in need,” Lietz said.

Had she applied in time, Gummow may have qualified for free care at Froedtert South. The hospital allows patients earning up to two and a half times the federal poverty level to apply for free care. Those earning up to four times the poverty level can get discount care.

Gummow’s income falls beneath the lower threshold, but she said she didn’t learn about the program until it was too late; a hospital representative told her she could not apply to forgive bills already sent to collections, although she might consider the program for future bills.

“They told me it's pretty hard to do,” Gummow recalled. “It's a lot of paperwork. And when they sent it to me — half of the stuff I can't even understand.”

Froedtert South says it promotes its charity care offerings to its patients.