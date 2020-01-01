'A new tradition': Parents celebrate birth of first baby this decade at St. Mary's Hospital

Norah Adelaine Elsmo was sleeping soundly just after 11 a.m. on New Year's Day, making no fuss at all.

Maybe it's an early sign that she'll be as laid-back as her parents. Despite running on no sleep, Andrea and Dave Elsmo of Monona were in high spirits and cracking jokes, though Andrea conceded that the afterglow "might be wearing off a little bit."

"I've had my caffeine, so I'm artificial at this point," said Dave, 34.

Born at 4:17 a.m., Norah was one of the first babies born in Madison in 2020, and the first at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital. She came into the world at 8 pounds and 20 inches.

Andrea, 31, has lived in Madison her whole life and was born in the same hospital.

The first birth of the new year in Madison was Jace Eli at 1:28 a.m. at UnityPoint Health Meriter Hospital. Born to parents Ashley and Cameron Eli of Fall River, he was measured 19 inches and weighed six pounds and nine ounces.

Having one of the first babies of the decade doesn't hold much significance for the Elsmos beyond starting their new family, they said. But the nice, round number will make it easy to remember Norah's birthday and how old she is.