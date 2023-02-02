Derek Schwarting has a great deal of respect for all the things he learned while playing for McFarland football coach Paul Ackley.

Schwarting, a 2019 McFarland graduate, learned valuable life lessons and had many opportunities that helped him handle hardships as a 21-year-old senior at UW-La Crosse.

A black wristband that reads in red text, “E+R=O," sits on his dorm room desk as a reminder. The phrase — which means the event, plus your response to the event leads to an outcome — was often expressed in the Spartans' program.

“Even if you have a negative event,” he said, “if you respond positively, the outcome can still be positive even if the cards you were dealt weren’t exactly as you saw them coming.”

That resonated with Schwarting last fall. He contracted a staph infection that traveled through his bloodstream to his heart and brain.

Without knowing the seriousness of the situation, Schwarting thought he could sleep his sickness off. Shortly after, he felt fatigued, was hallucinating and had memory loss, he said.

He was admitted into Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, where he tested positive for Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). The bacteria lumped up and destroyed the mitral valve of his heart.

Schwarting had coronary artery bypass surgery on Sept. 7, 2022. He needed an eight-week recovery process that forced him to withdraw from the fall semester.

Schwarting stayed in the hospital for three weeks. He said he had a lot of sleepless nights to process what was happening and how he had taken things for granted.

February is American Heart Month and Friday is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for heart disease.

Schwarting's positivity through his life-changing event and willingness to make an impact based on his experiences is celebrated by his former teachers.

The response

Doctors told him because of his heart issues, he would not be able to have the active lifestyle he was once accustomed to, which shook him. Schwarting started an Instagram page (@withheartmission) to log his physical and mental progress for his family and close friends.

One of his friends shared the page, and Schwarting's platform grew larger.

“It speaks toward his character. It speaks toward his leadership,” Ackley said. “He’s an insightful young man who wants to help. I saw some of his posts, but what always impressed me was his positivity. He stayed positive through all of this. When you’re 22, you’re having heart issues and having surgeries, and having to really adjust your lifestyle majorly at that age when all the kids are having a great time and living the college life ... It takes a real positive, mature person to do what he’s doing and what he’s done. It doesn’t surprise me with Derek. I would expect that from him.”

For Schwarting, he put his leadership he learned as a football player — he was the starting quarterback for two years and in 2018 led the Spartans to a 9-1 season and were undefeated in Rock Valley Conference play — to good use.

After his release from the hospital, Schwarting spoke to the Spartans football team.

“It got his mind off his recovery and it got him around something that he remembered as a positive in life,” Ackley said. “We could visit with him and he was able to address the team, which was really special one day. He came to a game or two, and came down to our sideline and was there with us. We welcomed him with open arms. He will forever be part of our program.”

Schwarting was impressed with his medical team, and the technology that was readily available.

He wanted to impact future McFarland graduates by starting a $1,000 With Heart scholarship through the McFarland Education Foundation (MEF) for individuals interested in pursuing a career in health care.

“The fact that he wants to work with the McFarland Education Foundation is great,” said Kelsey Garvey, a seventh-grade math teacher connected with MEF who mentioned the scholarship isn’t finalized yet. “We do a lot for students and educators. We raise money for grants to educators. We couldn’t do the important work we do without the donations. Why it’s impactful is we can’t give the amount of scholarships that we give without donors like Derek.”

Schwarting created With Heart Mission to raise money for the scholarship. On his website, he offered three t-shirts for $27 apiece that were indigo, grey or white with a design of “THE WITH HEART MISSION” text on the front and “NOT HERE TO BE ORIDNARY."

He sold out and raised over $4,000 for the scholarship.

Schwarting, now 22, wants to continue to raise money, but he has returned to UW-La Crosse. He’s a physics major and plans to graduate December 2023.

“Once the (winter) semester is over, we’ll start working on more ideas,” he said. “I need to be a student for now.”

To donate to the With Heart Mission, visit https://www.withheartmission.com/products/donation.

