75 in Wisconsin died from farm activities in 2017-18, new report says

Wisconsin had 75 farm fatalities in 2017-18, according to a new effort restoring annual farm death reports that stopped in 2006 after beginning in 1943.

Of the 75 deaths related to farm work over the two years, 40 involved transportation, such as operating a tractor in a field or on a roadway. Blunt trauma, such as falling equipment or trees, caused 12 of the deaths. Entanglements on moving parts — such as power take-offs, devices that transfer mechanical power from an engine to another piece of equipment — accounted for nine deaths. Six people died from falls.

Agriculture workers are up to eight times more likely to die on the job than workers in other industries, according to the National Farm Medicine Center in Marshfield. The center, along with the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, the UW-Madison Division of Extension and UW’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, restarted the annual reports to bring attention to farm fatalities and ways to prevent them.