71 who got COVID-19 after visiting polls in April 7 election is 'final number'; tie to election uncertain

More than five weeks after Wisconsin’s April 7 spring election, a total of 71 people got COVID-19 after voting in person or working at the polls, state officials say.
The 71 figure is the “final number,” state Department of Health Services spokeswoman Jennifer Miller said Thursday. As DHS indicated earlier with previous tallies, it’s not clear how many of the infections may have been caused by the election because many of the people had other exposures, Miller said.
Meanwhile, a second preprint study found “no detectable surge” in COVID-19 from the election. The study, like one the State Journal reported on earlier, was submitted late last month for publication in a scientific journal but hasn’t been published yet. That means the methods may not have been scrutinized as much as with published studies.
The study, by researchers at the University of Hong Kong and Stanford University, used an analysis to “reconstruct” the state’s coronavirus epidemic curve. This allowed them to look at dates of infection instead of when cases were reported, they said.
They also said hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Wisconsin declined after the election. They wrote that “there is no evidence to date that there was a surge of infections” from the election.
The other study, led by a Milwaukee doctor, found rates of new confirmed COVID-19 cases didn’t increase in Wisconsin compared with the rest of the country after the April 7 election, though some individual cases could be tied to voting.
More than 400,000 state residents voted in person April 7, with another 1.1 million casting absentee ballots.
Prior to the election, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders initially agreed in-person voting should go on. But Evers the day before the election pushed in-person voting back to June, which the Supreme Court quickly struck down.
Many have wondered whether in-person voting increased the spread of the coronavirus, especially in Green Bay and Milwaukee, which had few polling stations that drew long lines of people.
In another election Tuesday in northern Wisconsin's 7th Congressional district, 48% voted absentee, down from 56% who voted absentee in the district April 7, according to the Associated Press. Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany won the race.
State health officials haven’t tracked whether COVID-19 cases may have resulted from an April 24 protest at the state Capitol against Gov. Tony Evers’ extended “safer at home” order, which the Supreme Court struck down this week. The gathering drew an estimated 1,500 people.
Of nearly 2,000 cases of COVID-19 with an onset or diagnosis after April 26, 72 involved people who said they had attended a large gathering, which may have included the protest, DHS said last week.
