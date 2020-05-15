71 who got COVID-19 after visiting polls in April 7 election is 'final number'; tie to election uncertain

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More than five weeks after Wisconsin’s April 7 spring election, a total of 71 people got COVID-19 after voting in person or working at the polls, state officials say.

The 71 figure is the “final number,” state Department of Health Services spokeswoman Jennifer Miller said Thursday. As DHS indicated earlier with previous tallies, it’s not clear how many of the infections may have been caused by the election because many of the people had other exposures, Miller said.

Meanwhile, a second preprint study found “no detectable surge” in COVID-19 from the election. The study, like one the State Journal reported on earlier, was submitted late last month for publication in a scientific journal but hasn’t been published yet. That means the methods may not have been scrutinized as much as with published studies.

The study, by researchers at the University of Hong Kong and Stanford University, used an analysis to “reconstruct” the state’s coronavirus epidemic curve. This allowed them to look at dates of infection instead of when cases were reported, they said.