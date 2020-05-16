71 people who went to the polls on April 7 got COVID-19; tie to election uncertain

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A total of 71 people got COVID-19 after voting in person or working at the polls during Wisconsin’s April 7 election, a state official said Friday, as two new studies present a mixed picture on whether the election contributed to the spread of the coronavirus.

The 71 figure is the “final number,” state Department of Health Services spokeswoman Jennifer Miller said. As DHS indicated earlier with previous tallies, it’s not clear how many of the infections may have been caused by the spring election because many of the people had other exposures, Miller said.

A new study by researchers at UW-Oshkosh and Ball State University, using mobile device location data from San Francisco-based SafeGraph, found that counties with more in-person voters per voting location had significantly higher rates of COVID-19 transmission after the election than counties with lower voter density.

On average, an additional 100 people per polling station doubled a county’s COVID-19 positive case test rate two to three weeks following the election, the study found. The consolidation of voting locations may have contributed to the increase in positive testing rates by increasing voter density in polling locations, the researchers said.