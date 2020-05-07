67 got COVID-19 after visiting polls in state's April 7 election but tie to voting unclear

As of Thursday, Wisconsin had 9,215 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 374 deaths.

The tally of 67 COVID-19 cases potentially related to the April 7 election comes a month after the election and on the last day health officials said contact tracers would ask about the election when following up on new cases.

The 67 people tested positive for COVID-19 after April 9 and developed symptoms by April 21, the end of the presumed two-week incubation period for the coronavirus, DHS spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said.

Milwaukee County report

A report released by Milwaukee County Wednesday said 26 people in that county may have been infected while at the polls April 7 and another 26 may have been infectious when voting or working at the election. It’s not clear how many of the 26 who may have been infected are included in the state’s count of 67.

The Milwaukee County report said it might be difficult to determine whether in-person voting April 7 contributed to significant spread of COVID-19.