54 more die as Wisconsin sets another record with nearly 6,000 COVID-19 cases

Wisconsin reported another record of 5,935 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and 54 more deaths, as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers pleaded with the Republican-controlled Legislature to take action against the coronavirus even as the state Senate increased its GOP majority in Tuesday’s election.
“There’s still a virus out there, still killing people at record rates,” Evers said. “I can’t believe, whether they increased their majority or not, that they’re in favor of doing nothing.”
Meanwhile, the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court declined to consider reinstating Evers’ order limiting the size of public gatherings, deferring the case to a lower court.
The state’s coronavirus surge — the daily average is 4,939 cases, more than six times the figure from two months ago — continues to overwhelm hospitals and contact tracing efforts, health officials said.
“We should not be having contact with other human beings that we do not live with,” state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said. “A negative test isn’t a ticket to meet up with friends. It is a snapshot in time.”
Evers urged Republicans to support his mask mandate and not challenge his order in early October limiting the size of indoor public gatherings to 25% of occupancy or 10 people. The order keeps getting “kicked around” in the courts, he said.
“Every time it gets kicked around, its ability to make a difference goes away,” he said. “We need to require things.”
The office of Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, whom Evers called on to act, didn’t respond to a request for comment. Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, on Tuesday won a congressional seat, replacing retiring Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner.
The Tavern League of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit challenging Evers’ capacity limit order, arguing it would drive bars and restaurants out of business. A Sawyer County judge blocked it on Oct. 14 only to have a Barron County judge reinstate it five days later. That sparked an appeal from The Mix-Up bar in Amery and Pro-Life Wisconsin, which argues that the capacity restrictions limit its fundraising gatherings.
The 3rd District Court of Appeals blocked the restrictions on Oct. 23 while it considers the case. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is representing the Evers administration, asked the Supreme Court to take the case and rule on the limits’ legality.
The court in a 4-3 ruling Wednesday refused to take the capacity limits case, with all four of the court’s conservative justices ruling against Kaul’s request and the three liberal justices dissenting.
A record 1,747 patients were in hospitals with COVID-19 Wednesday, including a record 360 in intensive care. Infection rates are considered very high in all of the state’s 72 counties, Palm said.
“We are in a crisis in this state,” she said. “In every region of Wisconsin, we have hospitals reporting staffing strain as well as hospitals reporting that they are at peak census for staffing patients, for their hospital beds and for their ICU beds.”
A 530-bed surge facility that opened last month in West Allis, which can treat patients who have been hospitalized and are recovering, had six patients Wednesday.
Contract tracing efforts are becoming overburdened around the state, with many places now doing “crisis level” operations as Dane County switched to two weeks ago, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a medical officer with the state health department. That means not all people who test positive are interviewed to find out where they may have been infected, and those they may have exposed aren’t always notified.
Still, the calls and interviews that are made can help people quarantine to prevent spreading the virus, Westergaard said.
“Contract tracing can save lives, even if it isn’t successful at our overall goal, which is flattening the curve and eliminating transmission,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
