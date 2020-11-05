54 more die as Wisconsin sets another record with nearly 6,000 COVID-19 cases

“We are in a crisis in this state,” she said. “In every region of Wisconsin, we have hospitals reporting staffing strain as well as hospitals reporting that they are at peak census for staffing patients, for their hospital beds and for their ICU beds.”

A 530-bed surge facility that opened last month in West Allis, which can treat patients who have been hospitalized and are recovering, had six patients Wednesday.

Contract tracing efforts are becoming overburdened around the state, with many places now doing “crisis level” operations as Dane County switched to two weeks ago, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a medical officer with the state health department. That means not all people who test positive are interviewed to find out where they may have been infected, and those they may have exposed aren’t always notified.

Still, the calls and interviews that are made can help people quarantine to prevent spreading the virus, Westergaard said.

“Contract tracing can save lives, even if it isn’t successful at our overall goal, which is flattening the curve and eliminating transmission,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

