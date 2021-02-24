4 more state-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics to open in Wisconsin

State-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics will open within two months in La Crosse, Marathon and Racine counties, with another clinic split between Barron and Douglas counties in the rural northwest part of the state, officials said Tuesday.

They’ll join a similar clinic that started last week at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville.

A federally run clinic planned for Milwaukee could open “within the next few weeks,” using the state’s allocation of vaccine and not a separate federal supply as initially hoped, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services.

Dane County has sought a federal vaccination clinic at Alliant Energy Center and had a site visit this month.

The new clinics come as a central registry for COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin is expected to start by Monday, and an online map later this week will show where vaccinators are available. Monday is when teachers and child care workers will become eligible for immunization, adding another 225,000 people to the more than 1 million residents who can now seek shots.

“These community-based sites are going to be critical to our work making sure that Wisconsinites can get vaccinated so we can put this pandemic behind us,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.