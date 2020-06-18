36 nursing homes in Wisconsin report COVID-19 deaths, new federal data says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thirty-six nursing homes in Wisconsin have reported a total of 124 COVID-19 deaths, according to new federal data that updates and changes previously released figures.

The 36 facilities, none of them in Dane County, each reported at least one death from the coronavirus as of June 7, according to information released this week by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS.

Orchard Manor in Lancaster reported the most COVID-19 deaths, with 12. Sunrise Health Services in Milwaukee, which CMS last week said reported 57 deaths as of May 31, has had nine, according to the new data as of June 7. That is the second most among the 36 facilities.

Menomonee Falls Health Services, which CMS last week said reported 12 deaths, is now shown to have had two.

As the State Journal reported last week, Geneva Lake Manor in Lake Geneva has reported eight COVID-19 deaths and Bedrock HCS at Watertown has reported two.