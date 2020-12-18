30-year-old 'lived on hugs' and 'had so much more to give'

Among Amedeo's many friends were Jessica Frank, Connor Fisher and Joseph Simonett, whom Mariapia Lambert called his "three musketeers."

His mom recalled how much her son enjoyed going to Children’s Theater of Madison performances as a boy. His dad took him during a California trip to the set of “ER,” which he didn’t want to leave.

“Like almost everybody I know who has a disability, Amedeo was born with something more,” Mariapia Lambert said. "He had a sheer enjoyment of life that was just uncommon. As far as he was concerned, there was always somebody who had it so much worse.”

"He lived on hugs," David Lambert said. “Despite his multiple diagnoses, he continued to be positive and loving."

For the past two years, Amedeo lived in a group home in DeForest. The Monday before Thanksgiving, his parents learned he was taken to UW Health at the American Center with COVID-19. He was transferred to UW Hospital, where he died that Friday.

“We were hoping to have so much more time with him,” Mariapia Lambert said. “He had so much more to give.”

