30-year-old 'lived on hugs' and 'had so much more to give'

Amedeo Lambert enjoyed the communal meals his mother organized on Sundays in the tradition of her native Italy.
“He was a social animal,” Mariapia Lambert said of her son. “By Thursday evening or Friday morning, he would ask, ‘Who’s joining us?’”
A fan of TV medical dramas, especially “ER,” Amedeo regularly volunteered at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and UW Hospital, greeting visitors, restocking rooms and delivering packages to patients.
“If he could, he would have volunteered five days a week,” said his father, David Lambert. “He loved contributing and being part of that world.”
Amedeo Lambert, 30, of DeForest, died from COVID-19 on Nov. 27. When he was 11, he was diagnosed with Friedreich ataxia, a rare genetic condition that progressively impairs muscle coordination.
The condition weakened his heart and his life expectancy was shorter than normal. But he had been relatively healthy before contracting the coronavirus and was expected to live for many more years, said his parents, who live in Madison.
Amedeo, who started using a wheelchair at 16, graduated from Memorial High School and audited classes at Edgewood College, where his father is an associate professor of psychology. He had developmental delays and a high-functioning form of autism, and thrived on interaction with others, his father said.
Among Amedeo's many friends were Jessica Frank, Connor Fisher and Joseph Simonett, whom Mariapia Lambert called his "three musketeers."
His mom recalled how much her son enjoyed going to Children’s Theater of Madison performances as a boy. His dad took him during a California trip to the set of “ER,” which he didn’t want to leave.
“Like almost everybody I know who has a disability, Amedeo was born with something more,” Mariapia Lambert said. "He had a sheer enjoyment of life that was just uncommon. As far as he was concerned, there was always somebody who had it so much worse.”
"He lived on hugs," David Lambert said. “Despite his multiple diagnoses, he continued to be positive and loving."
For the past two years, Amedeo lived in a group home in DeForest. The Monday before Thanksgiving, his parents learned he was taken to UW Health at the American Center with COVID-19. He was transferred to UW Hospital, where he died that Friday.
“We were hoping to have so much more time with him,” Mariapia Lambert said. “He had so much more to give.”