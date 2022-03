3 Wisconsin children die from flu; first pediatric deaths of flu season, state health officials say

Three children have died from flu in Wisconsin, the first reported pediatric influenza-related deaths this flu season, health officials said Thursday.

In a state report earlier this month, when two of the childhood deaths had been attributed to the flu, there had been 10 pediatric flu deaths reported nationally so far this flu season.

The state Department of Health Services declined to say where in the state the deaths occurred. The children were younger than 18.

“It is important to remember that along with COVID-19, other communicable diseases such as flu are circulating in our communities,” State Health Officer Paula Tran said in a statement. “Each of these alone can pose serious health risks for children, and co-infection can occur.”

The state health department urged Wisconsin residents 6 months old and older to get vaccinated against influenza, saying the number of flu cases and hospital admissions is rising throughout the state.

Flu shots are especially recommended for people who are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill, such as those who are pregnant, over age 65 and those with chronic health conditions. About 39% of state residents have had flu shots, lower than last year.

Flu activity has been relatively light this season statewide and nationally but has picked up a bit recently. Flu typically peaks in winter but can last through spring.

In Wisconsin, three children died from flu during the 2019-20 season. There were four pediatric flu deaths in 2018-19 and three in 2017-18.

Nationally, in 2020-21, only one pediatric flu death was reported, not in Wisconsin. Since flu deaths became nationally reported in 2004, the national total previously ranged from 37 in 2011-12 to 199 in 2019-20, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

