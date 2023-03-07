A speech therapist said Bob Nichols, who had few teeth, trouble swallowing and dementia, should be closely supervised while eating.

His daughter said he should never be left unattended at meals.

But at The Bay at Belmont Health and Rehabilitation Center, a nursing home on Madison’s East Side, Nichols slumped over in his wheelchair, turned blue and died in the dining room at dinner time on Aug. 15, 2018. The cause of death: choking on food.

“I had warned them,” said Kristi Kading, daughter of Nichols, 90, who was deaf from childhood. “I tried so hard to get them to take care of my dad. But every time we had a meeting, there was no follow-through.”

Belmont had the most regulatory violations of any nursing home in Wisconsin over the past four years, according to a database by ProPublica, a nonprofit public interest newsroom. The facility also had the most serious violations, known as immediate jeopardy citations, with eight of its 13 coming in September following new ownership early last year.

Read more:

Belmont and Middleton Village Nursing and Rehab in Middleton, which had numerous violations and six immediate jeopardy citations, are among 12 of the state’s 342 nursing homes on federal lists of the country’s worst-performing facilities.

Waunakee Manor Health Care Center was added to one of the lists in February after receiving two immediate jeopardy citations in November.

President Joe Biden’s administration said last year it would increase scrutiny of facilities on the government lists, known as the Special Focus Facility program.

It is surprising Belmont is still open, given its history of problems, said Matthew Boller, a Madison attorney who sued the facility on Kading's behalf over her father’s death, resulting in an undisclosed settlement.

“It is so seemingly unbelievable that you could choke to death in the dining room, at dinner,” Boller said. For loved ones of nursing home residents, “it’s a cautionary tale that you can’t be too careful,” he said.

Patricia Blum, 68, was living at Belmont when she started to have abdominal pain. In September 2021, her nurse practitioner ordered a CT scan to check for kidney stones. Belmont failed to get Blum to the appointment in October 2021, according to an inspection report and Blum’s medical records.

In November 2021, Blum’s pain got worse. She was taken to the emergency room at UW Hospital, where doctors discovered a large kidney stone and performed emergency surgery. Blum died a week later from a widespread infection related to the kidney stone.

If the scan had been done when scheduled, the surgery could have been done earlier and the deadly infection could have been prevented, the nurse practitioner told inspectors.

“It is inexcusable neglect,” said Boller, who also negotiated an undisclosed settlement with Belmont for Blum’s children, who declined to comment for this article.

Staff and management turnover are key factors in Belmont’s history of violations, said Mark Ruvel, a managing partner of Champion Care, a for-profit company based in Rockville Centre, New York that bought Belmont in January 2022.

“Reversing this disturbing trend has been more difficult than we anticipated when we assumed ownership,” Ruvel said in a statement.

The company is “making great progress” on hiring workers so it doesn’t have to rely on staffing agencies, he said. It is “rebuilding relationships and restoring the trust that was lost with the facility’s hospital partners and with our community,” he said.

Champion Care owns 15 nursing homes, 12 of them in Wisconsin. One is The Bay at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center in Burlington, about 75 miles southwest of Madison, which is on one of the federal lists.

Fines questioned

Rick Abrams, CEO of the Wisconsin Health Care Association, which represents mostly for-profit nursing homes, said low Medicaid payments contribute to facilities’ problems. The state has recently increased Medicaid rates, which has helped, but they remain a challenge, Abrams said.

“You’re still not receiving the cost of providing the care,” he said.

In 2021, Medicaid accounted for 73.4% of patients at Belmont and 69.5% at Middleton Village, compared to a median of 64.8% at nursing homes statewide, according to an analysis by LeadingAge Wisconsin, which represents mostly nonprofit nursing homes. At Waunakee Manor, the figure was 38.7%.

Abrams said the inspection and citation process for nursing homes, which the state Department of Health Services conducts for the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, is too punitive and should focus more on helping facilities improve. John Sauer, CEO of LeadingAge Wisconsin, agreed, saying a small number of facilities have been poor performers for a long time.

Belmont has been fined $300,000 and Middleton Village has been fined $430,000 since 2019, according to the state health department. Waunakee Manor has had about $27,000 in fines.

“You’re taking even more resources away from the facility,” Abrams said. “We need (regulators) to be more consultants and collaborators to fix problems.”

The federal Specialty Focus Facility program increases oversight of nursing homes with the most problems. Nationwide, 87 facilities are in the program, including Pine View Care Center in Black River Falls and Allis Care Center in West Allis.

Another 434 facilities with recent poor performance are on a candidate list for the program, including Belmont, Middleton Village, Waunakee Manor and the Burlington facility. The other Wisconsin facilities on the candidate list are Aspen Health and Rehab in South Range, Crossroads Care Center of Milwaukee, Ignite Medical Resort in Oak Creek, Minocqua Health and Rehab, Southpointe Care and Rehab Center in Greenfield and Waterfall Health of Brown Deer in Milwaukee.

Requirements to be released from the program are being increased and enforcement actions are being enhanced for nursing homes that don’t improve, the Biden administration said in October.

Abrams said the changes will make it harder for nursing homes to rid themselves of a bad label. “The death spiral for facilities like these will accelerate,” he said.

Belmont, Middleton Village and Waunakee Manor are among 11 of Dane County’s 18 nursing homes owned by for-profit corporations or limited liability companies, according to the state health department. The county owns Badger Prairie Health Care Center in Verona, and the rest are owned by nonprofit organizations.

Abrams said the large number of violations at Belmont and Middleton Village isn't related to their for-profit status. “Whether a facility is for-profit or not-for-profit, nobody wants to give bad care,” he said.

Trying to improve

At Middleton Village, a resident with fever and shortness of breath called 911 after staff didn’t seek medical attention for him, inspectors said in January 2021. He was taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and died. At the time, the facility was in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Another resident died at the facility from a heart condition after staff failed to seek medical attention, inspectors said. The facility failed to properly monitor bed sores, including in one patient who died. Last year, a resident fell out of a lift while being transferred and hit his head on the floor, causing a blood clot and a fractured bone spur.

Middleton Village, formerly called The Villa at Middleton Village, was bought in January by EOM Healthcare Group, which also owns nursing homes in Milwaukee and Racine. The company’s owners are based in Florida.

Jacob Jeidel, the main owner, said the company has boosted wages and benefits at Middleton Village. Since the company is small, it can give its nursing homes the attention they need, he said.

“There’s lots of positive changes happening in the facility,” Jeidel said.

Waunakee Manor’s citations in November came after inspectors said the facility abruptly discharged five residents on ventilators, sending them to another facility 80 miles away. The nursing home said it didn’t have enough respiratory therapists to care for the residents, but backup therapists had been identified and “the facility was aware they had the staffing,” inspectors said.

Emily Kornhoff, Waunakee Manor administrator, didn't respond to requests for comment.

No citations from death

At Belmont, Champion Care “has a solid track record of turning around troubled facilities,” Ruvel said. Its employees “strive each and every day to provide only the highest quality of care,” he said.

Kading said Belmont was one of the few nursing homes in the Madison area that would take her father. On Medicaid and previously in assisted living, he went to Belmont in 2017 to get more help following a series of mini-strokes. Kading, who lives between Middleton and Waunakee, was working at the Goodman Community Center, about two miles away from Belmont, so the facility's location allowed her to frequently visit her dad.

Kading was used to advocating for her parents, both of whom were deaf from their youth. Her mother died in 2013. At Belmont, she said, she repeatedly told the staff her dad ate impulsively and needed to be monitored during meals.

A speech therapist who evaluated Nichols upon admission said he needed to be closely supervised while eating, according to a statement the therapist signed as part of Kading’s lawsuit.

The evening he died, Nichols was eating in the dining room when a nursing assistant saw him slumped over in his wheelchair and another nursing assistant saw him turn blue, the workers said, according to a police report. They got a nurse, who came to the dining room but didn’t notice any food in Nichols' mouth. Nichols died at the scene.

An autopsy found a mass of food blocking Nichols’ airway. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause of death was choking on food.

"The whole purpose of eating in the dining room was so he could be watched," Kading said. "They weren’t paying attention to people."

Inspectors visited Belmont the following month. But their report doesn’t mention the incident, apparently because Nichols’ death was still under investigation. The medical examiner's report wasn't released until seven months later.

His death resulted in no regulatory action.