3 COVID-19 coronavirus deaths bring Dane County's total to 8, health officials say

Nineteen more people have died in Wisconsin from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the state Department of Health Services said Saturday, while Dane County public health officials reported an additional three deaths.
That brings the number of COVID deaths in Dane County to eight, and the total of deaths reported by state health officials to 56.
Of 2,112 people who have reportedly tested positive for the highly transmissible respiratory illness in Wisconsin, 588 have been hospitalized — a rate of about 28 percent, according to the DHS.
Of the patients who have died, about 64% were at least 70 years old, and 57% were men, DHS data shows. Meanwhile, about 24,000 people have tested negative for COVID-19 across the state.
A little more than half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been in Milwaukee County, where 29 cases have been fatal.
In Dane County, 269 cases have been confirmed out of a total of 4,862 tests administered, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Disaster cited
As the virus continues to spread, Wisconsin was granted a major disaster declaration from the federal government on Saturday.
In a statement announcing the declaration, Gov. Tony Evers said all 72 counties and all federally recognized tribes in the state now have access to public assistance programs through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The agency will help reimburse local, state and tribal governments for taking emergency measures during the pandemic.
The declaration also authorizes direct federal assistance when state and local governments lack the capability to perform or contract for emergency work.
“I am grateful for the swift action of the federal government in reviewing our request for a major disaster declaration,” Evers said. “The assistance granted today will help ensure Wisconsin can gain access to critical assistance as we continue our work to respond to this pandemic.”
No timeline was provided for when the disaster relief will be made available, but Darrell Williams, administrator of Wisconsin Emergency Management, said, “The state will work with communities across Wisconsin to ensure federal disaster assistance is received as quickly as possible.”
Evers requested additional forms of federal assistance earlier this week, including hazard mitigation, individual assistance programs, crisis counseling, community disaster loans and the disaster supplemental nutrition program. Those requests are pending review.
