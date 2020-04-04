3 COVID-19 coronavirus deaths bring Dane County's total to 8, health officials say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nineteen more people have died in Wisconsin from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the state Department of Health Services said Saturday, while Dane County public health officials reported an additional three deaths.

That brings the number of COVID deaths in Dane County to eight, and the total of deaths reported by state health officials to 56.

Of 2,112 people who have reportedly tested positive for the highly transmissible respiratory illness in Wisconsin, 588 have been hospitalized — a rate of about 28 percent, according to the DHS.

Of the patients who have died, about 64% were at least 70 years old, and 57% were men, DHS data shows. Meanwhile, about 24,000 people have tested negative for COVID-19 across the state.

A little more than half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been in Milwaukee County, where 29 cases have been fatal.

In Dane County, 269 cases have been confirmed out of a total of 4,862 tests administered, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County.

Disaster cited

As the virus continues to spread, Wisconsin was granted a major disaster declaration from the federal government on Saturday.