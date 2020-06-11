28 Wisconsin nursing homes report COVID-19 deaths, federal data says

CMS said in April it would require nursing homes to report COVID-19 cases and deaths. The data, released June 4, is the first to be made public. Nationwide, as of May 31, about 13,600 facilities reported more than 95,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 32,000 deaths.

“This sort of national data for nursing homes is unprecedented and constitutes the backbone of a national COVID-19 virus surveillance system,” Seema Verma, CMS administrator, said in a media call last week.

But Verma said the data had “limitations” and urged caution in interpreting it, saying some facilities are struggling to report, others are making honest errors and quality control is still evolving.

Nursing home concerns

Leaders of the state’s two nursing home associations have opposed releasing names of facilities with COVID-19 cases or deaths, saying it could lead to public shaming, add stress to staff, residents and families, and make it harder to recruit workers.

"The presence of COVID-19 is not an indictment of the quality of care at that facility," said John Sauer, CEO of LeadingAge Wisconsin. "The villain is the virus, not the facility. The virus is especially threatening to older adults. It's not the facility that caused the person's death. It is the virus."