25 residents, 23 staff get COVID-19 at Belmont nursing home in Madison

Belmont Health and Rehabilitation Center, on Madison's East Side, has had 25 residents and 23 employees test positive for COVID-19, the facility said Thursday.
Nine of the residents and 15 staff have recovered from the coronavirus, the facility said in a statement.
Belmont is one of five nursing homes in Dane County, and 68 statewide, with active COVID-19 investigations, meaning at least one resident or worker recently tested positive, according to the state Department of Health Services.
The facility didn't respond Wednesday to a request for information about its cases for an article that ran in the State Journal Thursday, but responded Thursday.
Belmont has a designated area for residents with COVID-19 and has quarantined the residents, for whom select staff provide care, the facility said. The facility has enhanced infection control measures and restricted most visitors, and is screening staff and residents for symptoms.
Testing provided by the state allowed Belmont to identify asymptomatic carriers and others with COVID-19, the facility said.
“Our team is committed to doing everything we can to stop the spread of this virus in our care community,” said Mar’que Anderson, executive director.
Capitol Lakes Health Center, Oakwood Village, SSM St. Mary’s Care Center and The Villa at Middleton Village are the other nursing homes in the county with active investigations.
Capitol Lakes, which also didn't respond Wednesday, said Thursday that one staff member has tested positive. "The entire Capitol Lakes Health Center was tested this week and no one else is positive," spokesman Tom Ersepke said.
The Villa has 13 residents with COVID-19 and has had eight positive employees, three of whom have returned to work after recovering, the facility said Wednesday. St. Mary’s had one employee test positive May 22, and Oakwood hasn't had a positive case for "several weeks," spokespeople said Wednesday. Investigations are closed 28 days after the last confirmed case.
