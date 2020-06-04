25 residents, 23 staff get COVID-19 at Belmont nursing home in Madison

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Belmont Health and Rehabilitation Center, on Madison's East Side, has had 25 residents and 23 employees test positive for COVID-19, the facility said Thursday.

Nine of the residents and 15 staff have recovered from the coronavirus, the facility said in a statement.

Belmont is one of five nursing homes in Dane County, and 68 statewide, with active COVID-19 investigations, meaning at least one resident or worker recently tested positive, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The facility didn't respond Wednesday to a request for information about its cases for an article that ran in the State Journal Thursday, but responded Thursday.

Belmont has a designated area for residents with COVID-19 and has quarantined the residents, for whom select staff provide care, the facility said. The facility has enhanced infection control measures and restricted most visitors, and is screening staff and residents for symptoms.

Testing provided by the state allowed Belmont to identify asymptomatic carriers and others with COVID-19, the facility said.