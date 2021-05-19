24% of Dane County 12- to 15-year-olds have one COVID-19 shot a week after becoming eligible

One week after 12- to 15-year-olds became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, more than 24% of those in that age group in Dane County have received their first dose, Public Health Madison and Dane County said Wednesday.

Pfizer's two-shot vaccine is the only one approved for the age group, and the city-county public health department said that while appointments for the group are all booked at its mass vaccination site at the Alliant Energy Center this week, appointments for next week are "wide open."

There are still some slots left this week for those 18 and over who want to get the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine, the agency said.

The pace of vaccination for young people in the county has so far outstripped that of those 18 years old and older. As of Tuesday, only six days into eligibility, 16.4% of the group had had its first dose. If interest in and availability of the vaccine continues, Dane County would have all of its 12- to 15-year-olds partially vaccinated by late next month.

For the county population as a whole, 63.6% of people have had at least one shot of one of the two-dose vaccines, and 54.2% are fully vaccinated. Dane County is among the leaders nationwide in the percent of people getting vaccinated against the virus.