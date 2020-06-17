2.4% positive for COVID-19 antibodies in Madison area as broader testing begins

It’s not clear how much the test results represent the general population, Pothof said. Marginalized communities, who may have higher rates of COVID-19 infection, may not be getting antibody tests as much as other groups, he said.

The downside of the low positive rate is that nearly everyone in the Madison area may still be vulnerable to the coronavirus, Pothof said. “Because you were so good early on, you still have a lot of people who are at risk,” he said.

That could make it more important for people to avoid crowds, stay 6 feet away from others, wear masks, wash their hands frequently and continue taking other measures to avoid infection until a vaccine is available. “Until then, we might have to be more careful,” he said.

At SSM Health, which includes St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison and Dean Medical Group, 96, or 3.5%, of 2,764 patients tested for antibodies have been positive.

Meriter said 26, or 2.7%, of 976 antibody tests have been positive, and Group Health said 18, or 2.9%, of 626 tests were positive.

Hospitalizations down

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 statewide and in Dane County — which increased in May, though not to the peak levels of early April — have gone down in June.