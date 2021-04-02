14-year-old Milwaukee boy dies of complications caused by COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy has died of complications caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

It's the first reported pediatric death caused by the virus in Milwaukee.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said the boy also had leukemia and had undergone a bone marrow transplant in 2019. The boy tested positive for the virus last November.

Statewide, WTMJ-TV reported that there have been two prior COVID-19 deaths between the ages of 10 and 19. One was a Madison East High School student in November.

Milwaukee County health officials say they are closely watching an uptick in cases among kids 18 and younger.

“We were averaging for kids about five cases on average over a 7-day period,” said Greenfield Health Department Director Darren Rausch. “So an increase of 5 to 15 is certainly significant, but we still are dealing with small numbers.”