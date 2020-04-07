11 suspected opioid overdoses last week in Dane County triggers alert

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eleven people appear to have overdosed on opioids last week in Dane County, triggering an alert Tuesday by public health officials.

The alert by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Public Health Madison and Dane County cites 11 reports of suspected opioid drug overdoses seen at hospital emergency departments.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"This is a greater number of opioid drug overdoses than would otherwise be expected within a seven-day period based on Dane County’s recent opioid overdose activity," the alert said.

It's the first such alert this year in Dane County, which issued three opioid alerts last year, in July and September, said Sarah Mattes, spokeswoman for Public Health Madison and Dane County.

The new alert is meant "to increase community awareness and advise first responders, healthcare professionals, and people who use drugs and their families of the increased risk for overdose in our community."

The increase comes as the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting the county and state harder, but the alert said officials don't know what is driving the recent opioid activity.