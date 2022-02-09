1 Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak connected to Dole packaged salads

One Wisconsin resident has died in a multi-state outbreak of listeria that has been linked to Dole packaged salads, according to the state Department of Health Services.
A total of 17 people in 13 states have been infected with listeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thirteen people have been hospitalized. Two have died, including the person from Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said residents should check their fridges to make sure they don't have any packaged salads produced by Dole with best-if-used-by dates from Nov. 30, 2021 to Jan. 9, 2022. Brands include Ahold, Dole, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, President’s Choice and Simply Nature.
Dole has recalled the salads, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
A listeria infection is a foodborne bacterial illness that is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, people ages 65 and older or those who have a weakened immune system, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, the health department said.
For pregnant people, symptoms typically only include fever, fatigue and muscle aches, but the illness can also cause pregnancy loss, premature birth and serious illness or death in newborns, according to the health department.
Anyone who experiences symptoms after eating packaged salads is encouraged to call their health care provider.
