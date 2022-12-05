Health department looking for dogs who bit someone on the Ice Age Trail

Public Health Madison and Dane County is looking for information about two dogs that bit someone at about 3:40 p.m. Sunday on the Ice Age Trail near Highway D in the Town of Montrose.

The person was bitten while walking over a footbridge when two unleashed dogs came up from behind and started biting.

The owner was about 100 feet away, according to a press release from the health department.

The release didn't give information on the age or gender of the victim or how badly the person was injured, and no one was available to answer those questions early Monday evening.

The dogs are described as Australian shepherds, the first with bright blue eyes, light brown with white fur, wearing a pink/orange sweater. The second was bigger, darker brown with some white fur, also wearing a sweater. This dog attacked the victim from behind, so the person didn't get a good look at the sweater.

It was unclear from the release if the victim was bitten by one or both dogs.

The owner of the dogs was described as a white woman in her 40s with thick brown, medium-length straight hair. She was wearing a black coat and blue jeans.

When she got the dogs back to her, she put them on a split leash, that is, one leash that breaks off into two leashes with clasps for each dog's collar, according to the release.

Public Health asks that anyone with information about this incident call 608-255-2345 and ask for an animal services officer.

If the dogs aren't found, the victim may be required to complete a series of expensive shots to prevent rabies.

Public Health responds to about 500 animal bites each year, the release said.

To reduce bites in the community, the department advises:

When walking a dog, shorten the leash and leave enough space between your dog and anyone passing by to avoid contact.

Teach children how to safely interact with pets, avoid hugging or kissing dogs, and always ask permission before petting someone’s animal.

Don’t use your legs or arms to break up a dog fight. Instead, find an object to break them apart.

If you or your pet are involved in a bite situation, always treat it like a car accident by exchanging contact information with the other person.