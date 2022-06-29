Health care providers begin to patch together networks in post-Roe U.S.

They call her, desperate, scared and often broke. Some are rape and domestic violence victims. Others are new mothers, still breastfeeding infants. Another pregnancy so soon, they say, is something they just can't handle.

"Heart-wrenching," said Angela Huntington, an abortion navigator for Planned Parenthood in Missouri, who is helping callers reschedule canceled abortion appointments — sometimes hundreds of miles away from their homes — after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

The U.S. Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which on Friday effectively overturned precedent set by the 1973 Roe decision, caused a flood of calls in Wisconsin -- requests for clarification and assistance to reproductive health organizations from people across the state seeking to understand their options, as well as a scramble to secure appointments for abortion services out of state.

The ruling has set off a travel scramble across the country, with a growing number of states mostly banning the procedure. Clinics operators are moving, doctors are counseling crying patients, donations are pouring in to nonprofits and one group is dispatching vans to administer abortion pills. Some cities — such as Kansas City and St. Louis — also are drafting plans to help with the travel logistics.

Huntington has been preparing for this moment for months. Even before the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last week to end constitutional protection for abortion, the procedure had become difficult to nearly impossible to obtain in states including Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

"Basically," she said, they were "living in a post-Roe era."

Now a fresh round of laws are taking effect. Staff at a clinic in Nashville were flooded with calls from patients trying to understand the new legal landscape after a federal court on Tuesday allowed the state's ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy to take effect.

In Arkansas, some patients already were headed to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Little Rock to obtain medication-induced abortions when the decision came down last week. Upon arriving, they were sent home.

"I cannot believe this is happening today," they told Huntington. Or alternatively, they muttered, "Of course it's happening today."

Huntington and others try to help move their appointments to clinics in Kansas, Illinois and even Colorado. If a patient is broke but has access to a reliable car, Huntington can offer gas cards. She works with nonprofits to arrange commercial flights and lodging. In recent weeks, she said, a group called Elevated Access has enlisted volunteer light aircraft pilots to transport patients to abortion appointments, sometimes departing from small rural airstrips.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin had 70 appointments that were redirected to providers out of state last week, and the organization is working with health care partners to support the increase in patient demand across the state border in Illinois, spokesperson Lisa Boyce said.

Post-Roe Wisconsin

Madison-based Pregnancy Options Wisconsin: Education, Resources and Support (POWERS) went from receiving 10 calls a month to 10 calls a day, after Friday’s decision, from Wisconsinites struggling with now-limited reproductive health options.

“Our phones have been going a little wild,” said Ingrid Andersson, a nurse midwife in Madison and co-founder of POWERS. “I think the surprising part is how varied the callers have been.”

A group of licensed physicians, midwives and practicing full-spectrum doulas, POWERS assists people seeking a full spectrum of pregnancy options including abortion. People from across the state, including northern and rural Wisconsin, have reached out to the organization since Friday.

Without the constitutional protection of Roe, many believe the state’s 1849 law banning abortion in almost all cases is now in effect, although that interpretation is being challenged in a lawsuit Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed Tuesday.

POWERS has also begun partnering with a number of organizations in and out of state to support people who may be seeking abortion services in post-Roe Wisconsin, in a patchwork effort to provide as many options as possible since Roe was struck down.

Among the callers to POWERS since Friday were people who were able to schedule abortions in other states but needed financial assistance to get to their appointments.

“They’re just in a state of despondency and depression,” Andersson said. “I’ve been very busy.”

Across the country

"It's been hell," said Dr. Jeanne Corwin, a gynecologist who works at a clinic in Dayton, Ohio, where most patients are being turned away after new state rules took effect banning abortions after a heartbeat can be detected. Many are being sent over the border to Indiana and the clinic's sister site in Indianapolis, where Corwin also works.

She said they are desperate, including a patient in her 30s, recently diagnosed with advanced melanoma and in her first trimester.

"She has to end her pregnancy" so she can begin chemotherapy and is going to Indiana, Corwin said, adding that patients who are beyond Indiana's 14-week cutoff are being sent to Illinois or Michigan.

Time also may be short for women diverted to Indiana because lawmakers there are expected to reconsider the state's abortion laws at a special session starting July 6.

Options, challenges

The current option for people seeking abortion services in Wisconsin is to go out of state for either pill abortions or a surgical procedure, Andersson said.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, along with a number of district attorneys, said they do not plan to use resources to charge health care providers who perform abortions with felonies under the 1849 law.

But the statute of limitations for felonies in Wisconsin is six years, and some health care providers fear that, if the current attorney general and district attorneys leave office, their successors would seek to charge health care providers for services performed in that statutory period, said Michelle Velasquez, legal director of advocacy and services for Planned Parenthood Wisconsin, during a Friday news conference.

“There are 72 counties in this state with different district attorneys who may have different thoughts on the applicability of the law with the ability to pursue criminal charges,” she said.

A district attorney in Sheboygan County, where one of Wisconsin’s four abortion clinics is located, said Tuesday that he plans to enforce the state’s abortion law.

"If law enforcement forwards an investigation to us and there's a violation of law, we will prosecute it,” District Attorney Joel Urmanski told TMJ4 on Tuesday.

Telehealth providers in states where abortion services are legal aren't allowed to mail pills to patients in Wisconsin, but websites such as Plan C and If/When/How offer a range of information for people seeking to obtain abortion pills or legal services.

“I’ve heard from health care practitioners every day, wondering themselves where to send people and how this is all working,” Andersson said. “Everyone’s confused, and it’s going to change, potentially week by week.”

In the lawsuit Kaul filed Tuesday, he argued that Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban adopted in 1849 lay dormant for so long that courts should declare it unenforceable. Further, Kaul argued, a law passed in 1985 that bans abortion post-viability and holds an exception for saving a mother's life or health directly conflicts with the 1800s law. But Kaul’s legal challenge is expected to last months if not longer while a court decides it.

Looking forward

Lucy Marshall, board president of the Women’s Medical Fund, which has provided funds to people seeking abortions since 1972, said the organization had been preparing for the Friday ruling since a draft of the high court's opinion leaked in early May. The organization partnered with POWERS ahead of Friday, as well as other abortion funds in states surrounding Wisconsin where the procedure is legal, to support people who will now need to travel out of state to obtain abortion services.

“The requests and need for abortion funding has been tracking on an increase for many years now,” she said.

In 2021, the Women’s Medical Fund supported 1,500 people who were seeking an abortion, a 30% increase over 2020. In the first three months of 2022, the organization had assisted 500 Wisconsinites with abortion costs. Marshall said she didn’t have data available on the number of requests since the Friday ruling, but she anticipates the number of people needing financial assistance as well as the dollar amounts per request to increase.

“Without the legality of abortion, the needs are going to increase significantly. People are going to need to travel at higher distances. There’s going to be more delay in people getting abortion care likely because so many people from bordering states are going to be traveling to those few states with protection, so wait times might be longer and all of those things increase cost,” she said.

Marshall urged Wisconsinites who have questions about access to abortion services or funds to reach out to POWERS, which she called a core resource for people seeking information after Friday’s ruling.

Immigrants face more difficulties

The situation is particularly difficult for immigrants who are in the country illegally, said Lupe Rodríguez, executive director of the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice.

Many of them lack the documentation to take a commercial flight, and occasionally border agents search buses for immigrants who are in the country illegally, she said.

"They're simply not able to go anywhere to get this care," she said, adding that the ruling has also created widespread confusion, with pregnant women fearful they could face criminal prosecution. "There's a lot of misinformation."

In Missouri, where abortions were already severely restricted, a new ban took effect Friday that only allows the procedure in "cases of medical emergency." Kansas City leaders are weighing a $300 stipend to help employees travel for an abortion. And across the state, in St. Louis, elected officials are considering another measure that would use $1 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay for transportation, lodging and other logistical support for abortion seekers.

"It's kind of an American nightmare that we're scrambling to find health care like this," said St. Louis Alderwoman Annie Rice, adding that she anticipated the measure would pass by mid-July. If that happens, abortion opponents have vowed to ask the state's attorney general to sue.

Just the Pill, a nonprofit health organization that helps patients obtain abortion pills, is hitting the road. It has purchased two vans — one medication van and another where surgical abortions will be performed — with plans to begin operating those vans by mid- to late July in Colorado. The idea is to be close to the borders of states that have restricted or outlawed abortion.

Mississippi's only abortion clinic, which is nicknamed the Pink House for its paint job, is facing the prospect of closing if it loses its lawsuit seeking to block a state law that makes most abortions illegal as of July 7.

"We're not giving up," said the clinic's owner, Diane Derzis, who plans to open a new abortion clinic called the Pink House West early next month in Las Cruces, New Mexico. "Women have always had abortions, no matter what it took."

After the ruling, donations have been pouring in to abortion funds such as South Dakota Access for Every Woman. Normally the group would get seven to 10 donations per month. Now it is getting 10 to 20 a day, said Evelyn Griesse, a co-founder of the group. The money goes straight to the abortion providers.

"If the woman says she's using some of her own personal money to pay for the abortion, we say use that money to do your travel expenses," Griesse said.

Some states are rolling out the welcome mat. Connecticut's governor is out with a new campaign ad that touts the state's laws protecting abortion rights for women. They include a soon-to-take-effect law that protects medical providers and patients from out-of-state legal actions.

"Women deserve the right to make their own decisions about their health care," Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat running for reelection in November, said in the 30-second commercial released over the weekend.

In Pennsylvania, where state law still allows abortions in the first 24 weeks, clinics are bracing for an influx of out-of-state patients.

Susan Frietsche, a staff attorney for the Women's Law Project, which represents abortion clinics in Pennsylvania, cautioned that state residents seeking abortions may have a harder time finding appointments, too.

"It affects everybody in the country," Frietsche said. "Whereas yesterday, Pennsylvania providers were basically able to find appointment times for people who need to be seen, that is not going to be the case soon, and Pennsylvanians are going to have to travel to other states and not because the law here has changed, but you won't be able to find an appointment soon, this is such a time-sensitive service."

State Journal reporter Elizabeth Beyer contributed to this report.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.