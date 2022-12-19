'He had such a cute personality'; former Madison weatherman dies one day before turning 93

Beloved former Madison weatherman Elmer Childress died Dec. 6, one day before his 93rd birthday.

"Such a good person," said June Childress, 91, his wife of 73 years.

"He had such a cute personality," she said by phone from Benton, Arkansas, where the couple moved in 2006. "He was a teaser and he was so good and so loving and caring about other people. This is so hard on me, honey, I just can't."

June said her husband had pulmonary disease and heart trouble. She said at their age they didn't do much celebrating, but had planned to go out for lunch for her husband's birthday.

The couple's daughter, Debbie Childress, moved to Arkansas from California two-and-a-half years ago, and June said she was going to drive them to a barbecue restaurant that gave a dessert to the birthday celebrant.

"And he was so looking forward to that dessert, peach cobbler," June said.

The day of his birthday, she and Debbie went to the restaurant in honor of Elmer, and told the waitress their situation and how much Elmer had been looking forward to that peach cobbler. "She immediately said, 'Would you like some peach cobbler? And she brought a peach cobbler with two dips of ice cream for Debbie and me."

Elmer was a weather forecaster at WMTV (Ch. 15), who retired from nightly newscasts in early 1998 at age 68, but did some special reports and promotions for the station after his retirement.

"I decided that while I'm still able to do the things I enjoy, I should do them,'' Elmer said then. "My wife and I have a lot of plans."

Dave Trabert, then general manager of WMTV, talked about replacing Elmer. "These are very large shoes to fill," he said. "We're going to be looking for someone with a similar personality -- definitely not a weather bunny or a weather geek.''

Elmers' television career began in 1956, when the Arkansas native and former touring gospel singer went to work as an announcer for a station in Wichita, Kansas.

"Weather was pretty much an accident for me,'' he said. "I was there for a week when the general manager told me, `By the way, you're going to be doing the weekend weather reports.' ''

While Elmer had no background in weather, he threw himself into the job, auditing college meteorology courses. He was the last non-degreed weather forecaster to receive the American Meteorological Society seal of approval.

With his warm, folksy style, Elmer quickly became a Madison favorite. Elmer regularly topped Madison Magazine's top broadcaster list and was surrounded by fans whenever he made a public appearance. Then Gov. Tommy Thompson awarded him a plaque declaring January 30, 1998, "Elmer Childress Day."

"I just try to be myself,'' Elmer said. "I guess my age has something to do with it, but I just genuinely like talking with people and entertaining them.''

Bob Lindmeier, WKOW-TV's chief meteorologist, who has been with that station 43 years, said he didn't have too much interaction with Elmer, but remembers him as a friendly, congenial guy. "Even though we were competitors, he didn't let that competition come between us."

While Elmer wasn't a meteorologist, Lindmeier said he respected him for how he conducted himself on air. "I just remember him as being a real friendly guy that you could come up to and speak to easily."

June said they lived in Madison for 25 years. Elmer grew up in Bauxite, Arkasas, and went on the road with gospel quartets in his teens. June said her husband toured with his quartet for the first eight years of their marriage.

"We went to the Holy Lands four times with an evangelist," June said, adding that they also took 44 trips all over the country with the tour company Holiday Vacations. "We sang at all of those places."

June said that after the quartet broke up, they moved to Wichita, Kansas, and spent 25 years there, where they had the "Elmer Childress Show" featuring June and their three daughters.

Later, two of the couple's three grandchildren also sang with them. The family recorded 15 albums.

Elmer also hosted a popular kids show, and during his television career he appeared in many commercials.

He hosted a gospel radio show in Wichita for decades, and another one for Monroe, Wisconsin, which he continued until late 2021.

Take a look at 'Immersive Van Gogh'