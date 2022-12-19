'He had such a cute personality'; former Madison weatherman dies day before 93rd birthday

Beloved former Madison weatherman Elmer Childress died Dec. 6, one day before his 93rd birthday.

"He had such a cute personality," June Childress, 91, his wife of 73 years, said by phone from Benton, Arkansas, where the couple moved in 2006. "He was a teaser and he was so good and so loving and caring about other people."

Childress, a longtime forecaster at WMTV (Ch. 15), who retired from nightly newscasts in early 1998 at age 68, died from pulmonary disease and heart trouble, June said.

June and the couple's daughter Debbie Childress had been planning to celebrate his birthday at a local barbecue restaurant known for giving dessert to birthday celebrants.

"He was so looking forward to that dessert, peach cobbler," June said.

They went anyway, in honor of Childress. After they explained the situation, the waitress brought them peach cobbler with two scoops of ice cream, June said.

Childress' television career began in 1956, when the Arkansas native and former touring gospel singer went to work as an announcer for a station in Wichita, Kansas.

"Weather was pretty much an accident for me,'' he the Wisconsin State Journal in a 1997 interview. "I was there for a week when the general manager told me, 'By the way, you're going to be doing the weekend weather reports.'''

While Childress had no background in weather, he threw himself into the job, auditing college meteorology courses. He said he was the last non-degreed weather forecaster to receive the American Meteorological Society seal of approval.

With his warm, folksy style, Childress quickly became a Madison favorite. He regularly topped Madison Magazine's top broadcasters list and was surrounded by fans whenever he made a public appearance. Then-Gov. Tommy Thompson awarded him a plaque declaring Jan. 30, 1998, "Elmer Childress Day."

"I just try to be myself,'' Childress said in the 1997 interview. "I guess my age has something to do with it, but I just genuinely like talking with people and entertaining them.''

Even though they were competitors, Bob Lindmeier, WKOW-TV's senior chief meteorologist, who has been with that station 43 years, said competition never came between the two.

While Childress wasn't a meteorologist, Lindmeier said he respected him for how he conducted himself on air. "I just remember him as being a real friendly guy that you could come up to and speak to easily," he said.

June Childress said the couple lived in Madison for 25 years. Elmer grew up in Bauxite, Arkansas, and went on the road with gospel quartets in his teens. June said her husband toured with his quartet for the first eight years of their marriage.

"We went to the Holy Lands four times with an evangelist," June said, adding that they also took 44 trips all over the country. After the quartet broke up, the couple moved to Wichita, Kansas, and spent 25 years there, where they had the "Elmer Childress Show" featuring June and their three daughters.

Later, two of the couple's three grandchildren also sang with them. The family recorded 15 albums.

Elmer also hosted a popular kids show, and during his television career he appeared in many commercials.

He hosted a gospel radio show in Wichita for decades, and another one for Monroe, Wisconsin, which he continued until late 2021.

