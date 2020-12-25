'He forever changed lives': Brooklyn, Wis., man helps find lost relatives through DNA matching

About three years ago, Ashley Christensen found out the man’s name on her birth certificate was not that of her biological father. But now, the married, 27-year-old mother of three has found family in other ways.

When she was 16, Christensen moved in with the family of one of her best friends after shuffling between custody of different family members from California to Wisconsin. Brian Richards, his wife, Deb, and their seven children welcomed Christensen into their home and family between her sophomore and junior years of high school. Although she was never formally adopted, Richards and his wife did have legal custody over her, and she became part of the family.

Richards, now 53, then helped expand Christensen’s family even more about six months ago when he found her biological father.

It all started when Richards gave Christensen a membership to the genealogy website Ancestry.com as a birthday gift. The site helps people explore their roots and find relatives they didn’t know they had through a massive DNA database.

Christensen, who did not have a relationship with her biological mother and never really knew the man she knew as her father, wanted to learn more about her background and ethnicity so her children could grow up more secure in their identity than she had been.