Have you ever seen a werewolf? Chad Lewis wants to talk

If you want to hear about alien pancakes, a colossal serpent in Lake Mendota, or a haunted bridge just 25 miles from Madison, ask Chad Lewis.

Lewis has made a career out of investigating, documenting and questioning accounts of the unexplainable: Stories about paranormal phenomenon, legends that are just a little too authentic-sounding to be dismissed, and occurrences that just seem weird.

He’ll weave some of that knowledge into two presentations Saturday at Madison libraries, titled “Paranormal Wisconsin” and “Mysterious Creatures of Wisconsin,” and another in Sun Prairie Nov. 2 discussing “Winter Legends and Folklore.”

Lewis’ talks are designed for youngsters as well as adults — and draw a good crowd.

His COVID-era, online presentation for patrons at the DeForest Public Library last year “was one of our more popular virtual programs,” said adult services librarian Erin Dedin. “He was a really engaging person — which I know is hard to do on Zoom.”

Lewis recently returned to Wisconsin from Los Angeles, where he taped appearances for upcoming TV shows about the paranormal. His 26th book on the subject, “Winter Legends and Lore,” is due out in December.

Over the years, he’s seen a fascination with the paranormal grow.

“I think we’ve always had this interest, but now it’s more acceptable,” said Lewis, who does some 200 talks a year at libraries, universities and historical societies across the Midwest. “People love being scared in a controlled manner. It’s the same reason you go to horror movies, or ride a roller coaster.”

“I feel the same way” during firsthand investigations, he said. “When you’re out walking in a cornfield at midnight looking for a werewolf, it’s creepy. You know you’re probably not going to get killed by a werewolf. But yet, it’s the same adrenalin that kicks in.”

Wisconsin boy

Lewis grew up in Eau Claire, where he heard stories of UFO sightings in nearby Elmwood. He later went to UW-Stout for his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology, wondering “why some people believe in some of this stuff, and others do not,” he said. “Why can you have a carload of people, and some of the people in the car will see a UFO and others will not?”

For his master’s thesis, Lewis wanted to study students’ beliefs in the paranormal. But his professors were skeptical.

“Remember, this was 2001-ish,” he said. “It wasn’t like today, when the paranormal is super-popular. Every TV show you turn on, there seems to be ghosts or Bigfoot or something.”

Eventually, Lewis was able to conduct his research, asking students if they believed in ghosts, UFOs and the like — and why.

“I think the most fascinating part of my thesis was the gender differences. I found that, statistically speaking, women were more likely to believe in ESP, telepathy, out-of-body experiences and ghosts — internal things — than men,” Lewis said. “The men were more likely to believe in werewolves, vampires, sea serpents, Bigfoot — things that are external and can be hunted.”

As for his own beliefs, Lewis has always “played it straight down the middle,” he said.

“At times, people have told me the weirdest stories, and I completely believe that they believe,” he said. “Whether it really happened, I don’t know. But they are 100 percent certain it happened.”

Local stories

Madison has its own paranormal lore. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, tales of sea serpents in Wisconsin waters were rampant.

“I’ve collected stories from over 40 lakes, rivers and streams that have had a story — or still do,” Lewis said.

A 20-foot-long eel-like creature was said to live in Lake Monona in the late 1890s. Its counterpart in Lake Mendota was said to be 40 feet long, with a mouth so wide a wheelbarrow could fit inside — “which meant you could fit inside there,” said Lewis.

If you go What: Free, all-ages library talks by Chad Lewis “Paranormal Wisconsin”: 11 a.m. Saturday, Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road

11 a.m. Saturday, Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road “Mysterious Creatures of Wisconsin”: 2 p.m. Saturday, Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N. High Point Road

2 p.m. Saturday, Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N. High Point Road “Winter Legends and Folklore”: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2, Sun Prairie Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie Other Halloween events at Madison libraries: www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/new/halloween-library

In his talks he might recount the well-known story from 1961 of an Eagle River man encountering aliens who gave him pancakes, and a bridge in Evansville covered with graffiti by the teens who’ve gone there to dare a local ghost.

Today, Lewis lives in Sun Prairie with his wife, Madison College psychology instructor Nisa Giaquinto, and his 12-year-old son. Even on family road trips and vacations, he makes sure to do a little bit of research along the way — joining the growing legions of travelers who seek out “paranormal tourism,” he said.

Packed with legends and folklore, Lewis’ library programs “are visual road trips,” he said. “I talk about some of the more fantastical sightings and encounters,” using slides to illustrate the places he’s visited.

“I always leave it up to people — and I state this at the beginning — that I hope they don’t take my word for it either way,” he said. “I hope they go and investigate and decide for themselves. Because that’s half the fun of it — getting out there.”