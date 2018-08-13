A rural Hartford man was killed Wednesday when his motorcycle crashed northeast of Watertown in Dodge County.
David Conforti, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway R near Highway MM/Smith Road in the town of Lebanon, the Sheriff's Office said.
"The first report of the crash was at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday, but the time and date when the crash occurred is still under investigation, because we didn't receive reports from anyone who witnessed the incident," said Sheriff Dale Schmidt on Monday.
The reason it isn't known when the crash occurred is because the motorcycle and Conforti were found in a cattail marshy area.
Evidence indicated Conforti was northbound on Highway R when the motorcycle went off the road on a curve and into a ditch, with Conforti getting thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet.