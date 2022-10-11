 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harry Truman helped dedicate CUNA building on site of proposed new $90 million development

1617 Sherman

Vermilion Development of Chicago is proposing a roughly $90 million, six-story housing project with 445 units and parking near the Yahara River and Lake Mendota.

 POTTER LAWSON

News that a developer was proposing a six-story, 445-apartment development adjacent to Tenney Park sparked history buffs' memories of the building that stands on the site now.

The CUNA Mutual building at 1617 Sherman Ave., was the company's third home. On May 14, 1950, President Harry Truman helped dedicate Filene House, which honored founder of the credit union movement, Edward Filene, according to the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation website.

CUNA Mutual moved to Mineral Point Road on the west side of Madison in 1960.

The building was improved in 1966 and 2000 and was at one point the home of the Wisconsin Physician Service Insurance Corp. The building has outlived its useful life and is not suitable for renovation to residential use, the developers proposing the new development said.

