People of a certain age are known for downplaying birthdays and focusing on the here and now rather than lamenting the number of laps around the sun they’ve taken. That view is totally understandable, but once you reach 180 years old, that’s just too big a number not to mention.
So let’s all bend our own arms a bit — all those who produce the Wisconsin State Journal and all those who read it — and pat ourselves on the back as we mark our 180th birthday. It was Dec. 2, 1839, when the Madison Express, a weekly that eventually morphed into the daily State Journal, was born.
We are, of course, only the current stewards of this nearly two-century-old enterprise. This week, we sat down to ask what it feels like to have reached this milestone and what’s next.
Q: So, can you believe you really made it to 180 years old?
WSJ: I know, right? Honestly, we don’t feel a day over 100 around here. Most of the office furniture is even younger than that.
Q: What’s the secret to your longevity?
WSJ: Truth-seeking, in things big and small, is what keeps us young, and what keeps us going. The more we dig into our watchdog role, the more invigorated we feel. That and the Election Night pizza.
Q: What do your readers care about today?
WSJ: That’s easy: the same things they cared about in 1839. What is government doing with the taxes we pay? What’s going on with all those new buildings in town? What kind of music and books are people enjoying? What’s happening in our schools? Who’s going to win the game Saturday?
Q: How are you managing with all this internet stuff?
WSJ: Hey, at 180 years old if nothing else we’ve learned to adapt. We love the internet, because it connects us in new and bigger ways to a massive audience, the kind of reach we could only dream about in the days of hot type. Our videos, photo galleries, searchable databases — none of that was possible just 20 or 25 years ago.
Q: What about the printed newspaper? What’s the future there?
WSJ: We love the printed page, too. It’s a tangible connection to our past, and to our community’s past. But way more than that, we love print because it was the original “mobile” news server. It works equally well in the kitchen, living room, bedroom and yes, even the bathroom. No power cord or Wi-Fi connection required, just a sense of curiosity and wonder as you peruse the printed pages.
Q: How long do you think the printed paper will be around?
WSJ: We’re not sure if we’ve got another 180 years left in us for print, but it will be a lot of years before print goes away. If ever. It’s a digital world now, for sure, but many people still enjoy, even long for, the print experience. There is something special about flipping through pages and discovering things you didn’t even know you had interest in until you find them.
Q: You guys are getting pretty expensive. What’s up with that?
WSJ: Yes, as some traditional advertising revenue streams have declined in our industry, we have shifted some of those costs to readers, who for decades enjoyed super-low subscription rates that were essentially subsidized by advertising dollars. Now that some of those dollars have slowed, we need readers to pay a higher share of the total cost than they have in the past. Plus, as we tell readers all the time, who else in town is going to deliver something to your doorstep — anything, really — every day of the year for under $2 a day?
Q: It’s getting late and I know you have a deadline coming up, so it’s time to close. Any final thoughts?
WSJ: Just a big thank you to our readers, near and far, for sharing this birthday with us. We wouldn’t be here without you.
