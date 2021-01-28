'Hamilton' returning to Overture Center; new Broadway season announced

“Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster Broadway musical, is returning to the Overture Center next year, arts center officials said Thursday.
“We’re so excited to be able to have it back,” said Tim Sauers, Overture’s vice president of programming and community engagement.
In 2019, “Hamilton” became the biggest money-maker in Overture’s then 15-year history. The run didn’t sell out as expected before it opened in Madison, but the touring production wound up with full houses for each of its 24 shows, and generated just over $7.5 million in gross ticket sales.
The 2021-22 Broadway at Overture season, announced to subscribers Thursday night, will also feature six-time Tony Award-winner “Dear Evan Hansen,” as well as “Mean Girls” and “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations,” all rescheduled from the pandemic-interrupted 2020-21 season.
The Overture Center has had a $20 million revenue loss since it closed in mid-March due to COVID-19, Sauers said. The center cut staff and other expenses.
Sauers said the donations the center has received while it’s been closed have helped offset the losses. Overture exceeded by almost 50% its “Intermission Campaign” goal of $1.5 million. The campaign, announced Sept. 1, aimed to raise $1.5 million by Dec. 31. The center received 2,200 donations totaling $2.2 million.
The wait-and-see nature of the pandemic has been hard on scheduling, Sauers said. Overture canceled all its shows through February and is now canceling March through August. Announcing the new Broadway at Overture lineup helps give theater fans something to look forward to, he said.
“We’re going to be looking for herd immunity to be able to have large crowds gathered again,” Sauers said. “And the shows have to be assured of that in order to be able to go out and to schedule.”
Sauers said the theater industry is following the predictions of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the country’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. That plan gives Broadway the confidence to restart its season in the fall.
“The building will open to large crowds when we’re able to do that, and when we can guarantee that everybody’s safe and healthy,” he said.
For a Broadway tour to go on the road, it usually needs to play 25 cities, Sauers said, and with Broadway closed down, the idea of how and when a new season could start depended on the course of the pandemic.
Programmers added “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Hairspray” to the 2021-22 Broadway at Overture season, but have so far been unable to reschedule “Wicked,” Disney’s “The Lion King” and “Oklahoma!”
Sauers, now in his eighth season of programming, said he hopes to present those productions in a future season. He said big, multi-week tours are scheduled about two years in advance, so reprogramming them will take time.
“Fiddler on the Roof,” last at Overture in February 2012, will kick off the 2021-22 Broadway at Overture season, running from Nov. 16-21. It’s a new, updated tour based on the last Broadway revival, Sauers said. “They played around with the choreography. It’s kind of a reset, fresh version of ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’ It’s a popular show.”
The first Broadway show to come to Overture this year, “Come From Away,” was rescheduled from the 2019-2020 season, and is in addition to the 2021-22 Broadway at Overture season. It will be presented during the last week in September and the first week in October.
The Tony Award-winning Canadian musical is set in the week following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and tells the true story of what happened when 38 planes were ordered to land unexpectedly in the small town of Gander in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
The show was originally scheduled to play Overture in August 2020, and Sauers said he’s thrilled he was able to reschedule it because it was high scoring with Overture patrons when they were surveyed, and because “it’s one of the most beautiful shows I have ever seen as a Broadway show.”
In order to reschedule, Sauers, who came to Madison in 2008 to be the center’s director of education and community engagement, said every couple of days he had to “move dates left and right.”
And because the Broadway shows he books share space at Overture Hall with resident companies such as Madison Opera, Madison Symphony Orchestra and Madison Ballet, that meant a lot of juggling, he said.
“Broadway is a little bit more flexible in terms of weeks,” he said, adding that trying to book shows during the pandemic put lots of dates in doubt. “But we hope that we’re far enough out with all of the busy schedules that it will all work in our favor.”
“Mean Girls,” a Madison premiere, will be presented Jan. 11-16, 2022. “Hamilton” will close out the 2021-22 season, running Aug. 9-21, 2022.
Sauers and his programming team are working to reschedule all remaining 2020-21 Overture Presents shows, including “Carol Burnett: An Evening of Laughter and Reflection,” “Stomp,” “Trinity Irish Dance Company,” “Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats” and “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis.” The Overture Presents schedule will be announced in the spring.
Overture saw a record 9,990 subscribers in its “Hamilton” year, and with the show coming back, Sauers expects those numbers to continue to be high. When Overture put its last season on sale in April, it had about 6,600 subscribers.
“And we are nine months later, and we’re over 6,500 still,” he said. “Only around 100 of our subscribers dropped down in the nine months during this pandemic. … That’s saying something to me about people’s love for Broadway and their trust in Overture.”