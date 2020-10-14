Half-Pint Resale carries on with online children's consignment sale

"We thought we would go for it," she said. "We knew it wouldn't necessarily be as robust, obviously, as shopping at a sale. But we really knew that people were looking for the opportunity."

The upcoming sale will have about 100 consigners selling clothing items for infants to 12-year-olds, maternity clothes, toys and baby goods. Items are being sold in larger lots, so instead of one T-shirt, a consigner might pull together pants, a shirt and a sweater to make shopping easier for buyers and consigners, who indicate whether they're willing to deliver and to what zip codes.

That way, shoppers can use that information in deciding what to buy. "We knew that shipping really wasn't going to be possible," Carlson said. "Also, our community of Half-Pinters is big. We have people outside of Dane County."

If an item happens to be 45 minutes away, that makes it more complicated, and Carlson said they needed a system that would allow people to make the decision about delivery or pick-up.

"Because you might be more than willing to drive to Edgerton or someplace far away for the perfect deal on something you're looking for," she said.