Half-Pint Resale carries on with online children's consignment sale

After canceling its in-person spring sale this year, Half-Pint Resale, the Madison area's largest children's consignment sale, is taking its annual fall sale online.
Shopping starts Sunday and goes through Oct. 21.
Ellen Carlson, who started Half-Pint with Lisa Seidel 12 years ago when both women had young children, said she and Seidel spent most of the summer looking into online options.
"We're not a website, we're not a technology company, so trying to figure out how to pull consigners together and have a platform for that was challenging," Carlson said.
As the women investigated options, they discussed how they could still bring the community together in the way that Half-Pint always has, first at the Goodman Community Center then at the Madison Curling Club in McFarland.
While there are plenty of places to post and sell goods online, Carlson said the beauty of Half-Pint is the community of people involved. Many Half-Pint fans asked about the potential of going online, she said.
Carlson said the technology piece alluded them until the company they use for consigner registration offered a simple way to integrate its software with Shopify, a widely-used shopping platform.
"We thought we would go for it," she said. "We knew it wouldn't necessarily be as robust, obviously, as shopping at a sale. But we really knew that people were looking for the opportunity."
The upcoming sale will have about 100 consigners selling clothing items for infants to 12-year-olds, maternity clothes, toys and baby goods. Items are being sold in larger lots, so instead of one T-shirt, a consigner might pull together pants, a shirt and a sweater to make shopping easier for buyers and consigners, who indicate whether they're willing to deliver and to what zip codes.
That way, shoppers can use that information in deciding what to buy. "We knew that shipping really wasn't going to be possible," Carlson said. "Also, our community of Half-Pinters is big. We have people outside of Dane County."
If an item happens to be 45 minutes away, that makes it more complicated, and Carlson said they needed a system that would allow people to make the decision about delivery or pick-up.
"Because you might be more than willing to drive to Edgerton or someplace far away for the perfect deal on something you're looking for," she said.
There are fewer consigners by design, because she and Seidel said having several hundred consigners listing thousands of items would make it hard for people to shop. Carlson said they are trying the online sale as a pilot to see how well it works. They reached out to the consigners who'd worked with them in the past since they already understood the system.
"We're really looking at this as an opportunity for our consigners and for us to work together, to see if we can make this work, because gosh, we don't know what's going to come in the spring," Carlson said. "And it feels like there's a chance that an in-person opportunity won't happen again then, either."
Seidel said she and Carlson could never hold the in-person events without the support of about 350 volunteers, who work in exchange for shopping early. But with Half-Pint Online, consignors list and manage the items they're selling, and there's no need for that help.
"We definitely feel a void not having volunteers with us on this journey into the virtual world and look forward to a day in the future when it is safe to be together once again," Seidel said.
Seidel said the disadvantage for shoppers online is not having the ability to see an item in person, especially since most of the items are "gently used." She said consignors also prefer their items be seen in person instead of in photographs and descriptions.
What the online platform offers, she said, is the convenience of selling and shopping from the comfort of home.
There's a possibility that once COVID-19 recedes, the online marketplace could be incorporated into Half-Pint's operations, Carlson said. "Everyone's been looking at the pandemic: 'How can we learn from this?' "
If there's a silver lining, she said, it's that the online system provides Half-Pint with an interesting opportunity. "This could open up new possibilities for how we run the sale in the future. So, we're excited to see how it works," Carlson said.
