OVERTURE CENTER | 2022-23

'Hadestown,' 'Six' coming to Overture in 2022-23

"Hadestown"

The Broadway musical "Hadestown" is part of the 2022-23 season at Overture Center announced Monday. 

The multiple Tony Award-winner “Hadestown” and six other touring Broadway musicals are headed to Madison’s Overture Center for the 2022-23 season, the arts center announced during a livestream event Monday evening.

“Six,” “Tootsie” and “Pretty Woman: The Musical” will join “Hadestown” as Madison premieres in next year’s Broadway lineup.

"Jesus Christ Superstar"

A new production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" is scheduled for the 2022-23 Broadway season at the Overture Center.

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Chicago” and “Disney’s The Lion King” will be coming to the Overture Hall stage as well.

“I’m excited about the whole mix of the season,” said Tim Sauers, Overture’s chief artistic experiences officer. “There are some brand-new shows that are in there, like ‘Six,’” a 21st-century take on the wives of Henry VIII.

“‘Six’ and ‘Hadestown’ were two of the shows that people (in Madison) really, really wanted to see, so we’re excited that they’re part of the season," he said.

"Pretty Woman: The Musical"

"Pretty Woman: The Musical" is one of the Broadway shows headed to Overture Center this fall. 

More than 30 other national and international shows will stop at Overture next season as part of Overture Presents, National Geographic Live, Cabaret performances and the new concert series titled “Up Close,” which will feature lesser-known musical artists from around the globe in a cocktail lounge setting.

“You’re always looking for a mix of artistic expressions and genres, cultural backgrounds and all kinds of diversity,” Sauers said. “There’s a lot of new shows, but also a lot of favorites such as Jazz at Lincoln Center, Afro-Cuban All-Stars and Black Violin, all popular shows that people like to see over and over.”

"Disney's the Lion King"

The popular "Disney's the Lion King" will return to the Overture Center for the third time in the 2022-23 season. 

Overture’s ongoing Cabaret series invites the audience for dinner on the Capitol Theater stage along with a performance by a solo vocalist. The new “Up Close” shows will follow that format, but instead of dinner will feature cocktails and a performance by “some of the coolest, up-and-coming artists from around the world,” including Alea, Gabriel Royal and the Vasilis Kostas and Layth Sidiq Duo, Sauers said.

"Six"

"Six" was among the Broadway shows that Madison audiences requested for the 2022-23 season, an Overture official said. 

Broadway shows have rebounded at Overture after an 18-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the touring world in general — which had to lurch back into gear after a pandemic-induced halt — is getting back to normal, Sauers said.

“When we came out of COVID, we didn’t know how audiences would react,” he said.

“Everything seems to be mostly moving forward now. Whether it’s Broadway or non-Broadway, you’re seeing very few rescheduled (shows) now, very few cancellations. And audiences have been coming back really strong.”

The 2022-23 offerings “Chicago” and “The Lion King,” along with some Overture Presents shows such as the dance-focused “Step Afrika!” and the acrobatic “A Simple Space,” for example, were originally scheduled for earlier seasons but were canceled due to the pandemic. The Broadway musical “Mean Girls,” which had to postpone its Broadway tour stop in Madison originally scheduled for January 2022 because of positive COVID cases among the cast, is now set to come to Overture from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4.

Ticket sales for the rescheduled “Mean Girls” have been brisk, Sauers said.

“What I’ve been noticing is how much more excited audiences are now,” he said.

“We had Alvin Ailey (Dance Company) and ‘Stomp’ this spring, for example, and audiences were just crazy-excited to be there — and showed it. And I was in New York recently and saw a bunch of shows there, and the audiences were just electric.

“I feel much more that people are there — they’re ready — they really want to experience something, more than ever before,” he said.

Features writer Gayle Worland picks her top stories of 2021

As an arts and lifestyles reporter, I get to meet wonderfully creative -- and adventurous -- people and to tell their stories.  

The Bubblemobile returns

The Bubblemobile returns

Jim Wildeman's amazing Bubblemobile is a perennial hit at the Willy Street Parade. We took a look under the hood. 

New shows for 2022-23

Where: Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. 

Season tickets: Season subscriptions for 2022-23 Broadway at Overture, Overture Presents and other show series are now on sale. Prices vary depending on show selection. Information is at www.overture.org/tickets/subscriptions.

Single tickets: Tickets for individual shows will go on sale at a later date.

Current shows: For current shows at Overture through August, see overture.org.

Overture Center season 2022-23

Broadway at Overture

“Pretty Woman: The Musical,” Oct. 18-23

“Hadestown,” Jan. 24-29, 2023

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” Feb. 21-26, 2023

“Chicago,” March 21-26, 2023

“Disney’s the Lion King,” May 9-28, 2023

“Tootsie,” June 13-18, 2023

“Six,” Aug. 1-6, 2023

Overture Presents

Voca People, Oct. 15; An Evening with George Winston, Oct. 30; Step Afrika!, Nov. 2; Marshall Charloff & Purple XPeRIeNCE, Nov. 4; An Evening with Fran Lebowitz, Nov. 8; The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Nov. 25; Straight No Chaser, Dec. 7.

2023 dates: An Evening with Jad Abumrad, Jan. 13; Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis, Feb. 4; Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert with the Madison Symphony Orchestra, Feb. 11; It’s Okay to Be Different - Stories by Todd Parr, Feb. 18; Black Violin, March 2; The Afro-Cuban All-Stars, March 3; The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, March 18; ANIMAL by Cirque Alfonse, March 25; The Second City Swipes Right, March 31; YAMATO the Drummers of Japan Hinotori: The Wings of Phoenix, April 2; BODYTRAFFIC, April 21; The Mayhem Poets, May 5; A Simple Space, May 6.

National Geographic Live

How to Clone a Mammoth with Beth Shapiro, Sept. 27; Life on the Move with Lucy Hawkes, Nov. 22; From Shallows to Sea Floor with Diva Amon, Jan. 10, 2023; In Deep: Adventures in Caving with Robbie Shone, March 28, 2023.

Cabaret

Christine Pedi, Nov. 10; Ryan Silverman, Feb. 9, 2023; Adam Jacobs, June 1, 2023.

Up Close

Alea, Nov. 11; Gabriel Royal, Feb. 10, 2023; Vasilis Kostas & Layth Sidiq Duo, June 2, 2023.

