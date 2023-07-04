At least a dozen low-income Madison homeowners can get a major home repair completed at no cost thanks to a new collaboration between Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and the City of Madison.

Grants of $5,000 will be available to do work on at least 12 individual homes in the city over the next two years using low-cost labor from Habitat professional construction staff and volunteers, said Paul Sukenik, vice president of community services for Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.

Painting, roof repair, plumbing, siding and construction of a wheelchair ramp are some of the services offered. Other potential projects might include new windows, stairs and railings, landscaping, porches, electrical and HVAC.

To be considered for the program, applicants must own and occupy their home within the city of Madison. The annual household income must be less than 80 percent of the county median income, which is $94,650 for a family of four.

“Our focus is a means to keep families in their home, or to age in place,” Sukenik said.

Dane County residents outside Madison also can apply for a similar ongoing repair program. In that countywide program, Habitat for Humanity Dane County can help qualified homeowners secure a loan for major home repairs at no interest, with a minimal monthly payment. Since 2015, about 40 households have participated in that program, Sukenik said.

Habitat for Humanity is best known for constructing new homes for families using both volunteer labor and “sweat equity,” or additional labor, from the homeowners themselves.

“Building homes is our typical function,” Sukenik said. Habitat for Humanity Dane County strives to build 15 homes per year, he said.

The home repair partnership started when Habitat answered a request for proposals from the city, which has an interest in keeping the community’s housing stock in good repair. Under the partnership, Habitat will work to provide affordable loans for money needed above and beyond the city’s $5,000 grants.

“I expect them to go pretty quickly,” Sukenik said of the grants. “We get calls nearly every day” from homeowners seeking help.

To apply for the grant or loan programs, homeowners can visit the website habitatdane.org/repairs, call 608-255-1549 or email homerepair@habitatdane.org.

Volunteers are also needed to work on the projects. Current volunteer opportunities are listed at habitatdane.org/volunteer.

