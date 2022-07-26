Gun buyback program to swap gift cards for firearms Aug. 13

Firearms can be swapped for gift cards valued up to $250 at an upcoming drive-up event hosted by the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

"Gift Cards for Guns," held with the assistance of the Madison police department, is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Alliant Energy Center.

Gift cards for basic necessities such as groceries and gas will be handed out in exchange for assault rifles ($250 gift card value), ghost guns ($200), handguns/rifles/shotguns ($100), revolvers ($50), BB guns, pellet guns or facsimile firearms ($10-25). The event will close once funds are expended.

“The Sheriff’s Office is providing this opportunity for citizens to safely turn in unwanted firearms and possibly prevent a tragedy,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in a statement. Guns must be in working condition and can be turned over anonymously, with no questions asked, the statement said.

Firearms must be transported to the site unloaded and inside a trunk or cargo area of a vehicle. The firearms should be wrapped or placed in a case or box. Magazines and ammunition must be in a separate area of the vehicle, such as the back seat. No walk-ups are allowed.

Firearms are the most common method used in suicides, according to statistics cited by the sheriff's office. More than 600 gun deaths occurred in Wisconsin in 2019, including 49 deaths of children and teens.

More information on "Gift Cards for Guns" can be found online at danesheriff.com/Services/Gift-Cards-for-Guns. For information about making a donation to the program, send an email to: Giftcardsforguns@danesheriff.com