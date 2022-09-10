Guidebook author doesn't claim to know Wisconsin better than anybody, but he just might

Sometimes when Kevin Revolinski is out hiking trails around Madison he’ll see someone with his “60 Hikes Within 60 Miles: Madison: Including Dane and Surrounding Counties.”

“I don’t personally hike with a book in my hand, but occasionally you’ll see somebody who pulls up in the car and they’ve got a tattered copy,” he said.

The definitive guidebook, first published in 2008, with new editions in 2015 and 2020, takes readers through well-known spots, such as the UW-Madison Arboretum, Picnic Point, Devil’s Lake State Park, the Ice Age Trail and Kettle Moraine State Forest, and the lesser-known Ferry Bluff State Natural Area and Rocky Arbor State Park.

Revolinski, 54, has written “Hiking Wisconsin” with 71 of the best trails in the state, and 14 other guidebooks, including “Backroads & Byways of Wisconsin,” “Best Rail Trails Wisconsin” and “Paddling Wisconsin.” He has also co-authored “Best Tent Camping: Wisconsin.”

He said he became the state’s authority on hiking by chance after answering a Craigslist ad looking for someone to report on five campsites to update another person’s book. He said he got paid about $600 for his efforts.

From there, the same publisher asked if he’d consider writing a Milwaukee hiking guide. “I said, sure, absolutely. I’ll take any work. I’ll go get hiking boots.”

Revolinski said he’s always loved the outdoors, but didn’t consider himself a hiker back then. He grew up in small town Marshfield, in central Wisconsin, in neighborhoods that had lots of green space, and his grandparents lived on farms in northern Wisconsin.

When he emailed the publisher back about the Milwaukee project, he asked if Madison would make for a better hiking guidebook. “They crunched their numbers or whatever magic they do. And offered me a contract to write ‘60 Hikes Within 60 Miles: Madison.’”

Revolinski went on to write two Milwaukee hiking books.

He also did “Wisconsin’s Best Beer Guide,” which first came out in 2010, was updated in 2018, and has another edition due next year. In addition, he’s done beer guides for Michigan and Minnesota.

Revolinski has written short stories for years, but just last year came out with his first work of fiction, a book of 12 short stories, “Stealing Away.” It was the first book released by his own publishing company, Back Burner Books.

A year spent teaching in Turkey led to his first book, 2006’s “The Yogurt Man Cometh,” and put him on the path of “I’m gonna travel everywhere all the time.”

He did that for a number of years, but then felt the need to put down roots and returned to Madison in 2005, Revolinski said. He rented a room off State Street as a home base for more travels.

He and his wife, Preamtip Satasuk, 43, live near Tenney Park. He met her in 2006, while in Thailand doing travel writing, and also overseas marketing for Wisconsin English as a Second Language Institute (WESLI).

Satasuk was running an enormous business hotel where Revolinski was attending an education fair for WESLI. She now works as an international student services adviser at UW-Madison.

What brought you to Madison in the first place?

Madison was like New York City to somebody growing up in Marshfield. So, you got to go on a school trip and whoa, Madison. And of course it was nothing like the size it is now. But gosh, it’s the long way around. I graduated from St. Norbert (College, in the Green Bay suburb of De Pere) a long time ago and took a job in Chicago. Didn’t like the big city, moved back to Green Bay and kind of just hung around, played in bands and all this sort of thing, trying to figure out where to go next. And, Madison just seemed like the right choice.

What makes you stay in Madison?

The right balance between small town and massive city and the crazy variety of foods and restaurants here because people come to the university and they stay. So those influences remain. So you can feel like you’re traveling a bit, you have access to those things you’ve seen out there in the larger world without having to fly to them. Natural beauty. I love the lakes and the green spaces and the park system. You just can’t find that in some of the bigger crowded cities and yet you wouldn’t have a lot of the cultural offerings and concert series in a smaller town.

And you’ve traveled to, is it 75 countries?

Something like that. Yeah. I always recount somewhere in the 70s, I’m trying to get to 80 at least.

Do you have any trips coming up?

I do, a short one just to the Mississippi (River) to spend some time on a houseboat, which is cool. But then, we’re hoping to go for a couple weeks to Italy and eat our way through Emilia-Romagna, one of the more notable food regions of Italy.

You said you sometimes see people with your guidebooks. That must be a good feeling.

It’s nice to be useful. There’s an old saying of Midwesterners, I guess, that’s “make yourself useful.”

Do you and your wife have kids?

No. And planning not to, that’s our contribution to fighting global warming.

Tell me what it was like writing fiction when you’re so used to nonfiction.

Well, it’s ironic that you would ask it that way because I was used to writing fiction before I wrote nonfiction. As a kid, I used to love writing. I can remember writing a poem in kindergarten, something to do with the blackbird. I wish I had it. It’s just probably god-awful, and making little neighborhood newspapers to pin on the refrigerator door with carbon copies. Good Lord, I’m old. But I loved writing creative. I didn’t like English class in high school that much. I loved reading. English felt kind of boring to me, but our teacher, Miss Huhn, always came up with creative assignments that I would dive right into. I love the creativity of it. And when I went to college for chemistry, I got tired of cleaning test tubes and thought, “I don’t want the life of that.” So, I switched to English and history, so I wouldn’t have a life of anything.

Looking at your body of work, I’m thinking you probably know the state of Wisconsin better than anyone.

Oh boy. I would never make that claim. A good buddy of mine, Mary Bergin, is another Wisconsin travel writer. And I’m always amazed by stuff that she turns up that I don’t know. And I think, “Wow, you know everything,” and then I’ll say something and she’ll go, “I never heard of that.” So, it’s a bountiful well of things to see and do and eat.